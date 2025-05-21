Anzeige
21.05.2025 06:06 Uhr
Eagle Point Software Expands to the UAE Through Strategic Partnership with Accienta

DUBUQUE, Iowa and DUBAI, UAE, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, a leader in learning management solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), and manufacturing industries, extended its global reach through a new reseller partnership with Accienta. This strategic partnership marks Eagle Point's expansion into the UAE market, bringing its Pinnacle Series LMS and eLearning platform to a new region of AEC and manufacturing professionals.

Through this reseller partnership, Accienta, will provide organizations in the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), and manufacturing sectors with access to a vast library of high-quality training resources.

We are excited to partner with Accienta to support the UAE's AEC and manufacturing sectors," said Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point Software. "Training is a universal need across these sectors. Accienta's industry expertise and reputation as a top-tier Autodesk partner make them a great partner. At Eagle Point, we believe training should come from those who've worked in the field-that's why our content is developed by industry professionals. This shared value makes our partnership with Accienta especially powerful."

Pinnacle Series offers thousands of expert-created learning resources, customizable content tailored to an organization's unique best practices, and workflow tools. Organizations get access to tools for employees to improve their skills, share knowledge, work collaboratively, and boost efficiency.

More than just a training platform, Eagle Point Software also provides robust skill assessment tools. Organizations can evaluate employee proficiency, identify skill gaps, and create personalized learning paths that align with both individual and business goals.

"Partnering with Eagle Point Software is an exciting step for Accienta and our clients," said Nidal Khoury, CEO at Accienta. "We are constantly looking for ways to empower our clients with the tools they need to succeed, and Pinnacle Series aligns perfectly with that vision. Its combination of real-world expertise, flexible learning paths, and powerful productivity tools makes it an essential tool for firms focused on innovation and continuous improvement."

Accienta is kicking off this partnership with a free webinar on June 19, more details will be available soon.

Pinnacle Series is now available through Accienta. To learn more, go to www.eaglepoint.com.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001790/Eagle_Point_Software_Logo_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eagle-point-software-expands-to-the-uae-through-strategic-partnership-with-accienta-302461021.html

