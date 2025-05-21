The Buzbee Law Firm: Reynolds and Reynolds Sued for Alleged Fraudulent Termination of its CEO

HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a $300 million lawsuit for breach of contract, tortious interference, and wrongful termination in Harris County state court on behalf of Tommy Barras, former CEO and Chairperson of The Reynolds and Reynolds Company. The lawsuit sets forth that Reynolds and Reynolds attempted to avoid paying Mr. Barras the required compensation under the contract by creating internal disputes and fabricating a reason for termination involving inappropriate conduct that occurred close to four years prior. Without any warning, and after a secret meeting with individuals outside of the company, Barras was escorted out of the office with no explanation. The contract breach in question was Mr. Barras's ten-year employment contract, which provides for a compensation package based on the group of companies' EBITDA, as well as a yearly salary and other benefits. Prior to manufacturing a fake reason for the termination, Barras had always been a top performer and had served the company for almost fifty years.

Mr. Barras began working at Universal Computer Systems in 1975 at just 17 years old. Universal Computer Systems eventually merged with Reynolds and Reynolds and began operating under that name. Barras devoted nearly 50 years to the company, rising through the ranks and ultimately leading Reynolds and Reynolds after its existing chairman and CEO, Bob Brockman, stepped down. When selecting Barras as the next leader of Reynolds and Reynolds, Brockman said of Barras: Tommy Barras is "a detail-oriented, self-taught programmer and systems designer" who "leads by example. The associates who work under his direction respect and admire him-not only for his skills, but also for his integrity and sincerity." Under Barras's leadership, Reynolds saw record-breaking revenues and unmatched production in the industry. Barras was instrumental in growing Reynolds and Reynolds into a multi-billion-dollar business that it is today.

When filing the case, lead counsel Tony Buzbee stated: "I am proud to bring this case on behalf of Tommy Barras. He has always been a loyal and hard-working executive, universally respected and admired in his field. I look forward to demonstrating that the purported reason for his termination was a fabrication by those with animus towards him, all in an effort to avoid paying this man the compensation the board approved and that he is rightly owed. I will leave no stone unturned as we aggressively pursue this important matter."

The case is on file in the 333rd District Court, of Harris County, Texas.

The Buzbee Law Firm, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is widely considered to be one of the most successful plaintiff firms in the country, recovering more than $10 billion for its clients. Tony Buzbee routinely represents high-level executives in disputes against fortune five hundred companies and privately held billion-dollar businesses.

QUESTIONS? Email Tony Buzbee at tbuzbee@txattorneys.com

