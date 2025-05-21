Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 21:57
100,58 Euro
-0,08 % -0,08
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,30101,4020.05.
100,42100,8220.05.
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 06:06 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GIGABYTE Launches AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 Graphics Cards at COMPUTEX 2025

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the launch of AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics cards. The Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics card features enhanced ray tracing capabilities for an ultra-immersive gaming experience, while the Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics card aims to deliver top-level performance for AI computing and machine-learning workloads.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9060 XT GAMING OC Graphics Card

GIGABYTE's Radeon RX 9060 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics card is equipped with the iconic WINDFORCE cooling system, featuring Hawk Fan, server-grade thermal conductive gel, multiple heat pipes, and Screen Cooling for optimal heat dissipation under intensive workloads. The Hawk Fan is designed to minimize turbulence and noise, resulting in up to a 53.6% increase in air pressure and a 12.5% increase in air volume without compromising acoustics. Meanwhile, the highly deformable and non-fluid server-grade conductive gel provides optimal contact on uneven surfaces and effectively resists deformation from transport or long-term use. Combined with multiple heat pipes and Screen Cooling, an extended heatsink allows air to pass through, making GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9060 XT GAMING OC the gateway for mainstream gamers.

GIGABYTE Radeon AI PRO R9700 AI TOP Graphics Card

To deliver next-level AI computing performance, the GIGABYTE Radeon AI PRO R9700 AI TOP 32G graphics card is proven with real-world AI and machine-learning workloads through major LLM models for simulation, intensive GPU and memory tests, and multi-GPU benchmark under long-duration testing and monitoring. Paired with GIGABYTE's AI TOP Utility software, users can easily deploy AMD ROCm software, a comprehensive open-source stack, optimized for Generative AI and HPC applications. To address optimal cooling efficiency during AI workloads, GIGABYTE leverages an exclusive inward-indented fan design to channel cool air straight to each heatsink. Meanwhile, GIGABYTE applies composite metal grease on the GPU, which is a premium thermal interface material for air-cooled cards in this generation. Combined with server-grade conductive gel, an all-copper vapor chamber, precision-machined heatsink, and robust metal framework together to whisk heat away from the GPU, VRAM, and supporting circuitry.

GIGABYTE will showcase Radeon RX 9060 XT Gaming OC and Radeon AI PRO R9700 AI TOP graphics cards during COMPUTEX 2025. Please visit GIGABYTE official website for more product information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690346/GIGABYTE_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690345/GIGABYTE_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-launches-amd-radeon-rx-9060-xt-and-radeon-ai-pro-r9700-graphics-cards-at-computex-2025-302459358.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.