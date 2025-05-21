EQS-News: ReproNovo SA
/ Key word(s): Financing
REPRONOVO RAISES $65 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING TO ADVANCE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS OF NOVEL THERAPIES IN REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE AND WOMEN'S HEALTH
Round led by Jeito Capital, co-led by AXA IM Alts and M Ventures, with strong syndicate support from Ysios Capital and ALSA Ventures
Lausanne, Switzerland and Copenhagen, Denmark, May 21, 2025 - ReproNovo, a company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for reproductive medicine and women's health, today announced the successful closing of a $65 million Series A financing round. The round was led by Jeito Capital, co-led by AXA IM Alts and founding investor M Ventures, with strong syndicate support from Ysios Capital and ALSA Ventures. The company plans to use the proceeds to advance its pipeline of multiple Phase 2 programs.
ReproNovo, founded in 2021, is developing novel approaches to address critical gaps in reproductive medicine and women's health, including male and female infertility as well as uterine health. The company, led by a team with expertise in this space - Jean Marie Duvall (CEO), Joan-Carles Arce, MD, PhD (CSO & CMO), and BingMei Hao (CFO) - brings a proven track record in successful clinical development and commercial launches. Since its inception, ReproNovo has rapidly built a pipeline comprising two Phase 2 clinical-stage assets across three disease areas.
With its lead candidate, RPN-001 (leflutrozole), the company will focus on the development of an orally administered therapy for infertility in men with low serum testosterone. Low testosterone is becoming more prevalent, even in younger men, highlighting the urgent need for new, more efficacious options. This trend coincides with a broader decline in male reproductive health, now recognized as a major public health problem.[1] RPN-002 (nolasiban), another orally administered therapy, is a first-in-disease and first-in-class molecular entity to manage adenomyosis, an overgrowth of endometrial tissue into the uterus that can result in severe menstrual bleeding and pain. Similar to endometriosis, this is a common gynecological condition, with recent imaging studies identifying features of adenomyosis in nearly one in four women undergoing gynecological evaluation.[2] RPN-002 will also be explored for improving success rates in assisted reproductive technologies (ART).
Jean Marie Duvall, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ReproNovo stated: "We are focused on innovative therapeutic solutions for male and female infertility, as well as pioneering management options for conditions like adenomyosis. Our aim is to address critical gaps in the landscape of infertility and women's health worldwide. We are thrilled to announce the successful closing of our $65 million Series A funding round with a strong, sector specialized group of investors, marking a significant milestone in our journey toward becoming a leading reproductive medicine and women's health company."
Jean Marie Duvall, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ReproNovo; Ksenija Pavletic, Partner & Chief Commercial Officer, Jeito Capital; Zina Affas Besse, Partner & Deputy Head of Healthcare Private Equity, AXA IM Alts; Hakan Goker, Managing Director & Head of Biotechnology investments, M Ventures; and Guillem Laporta, Partner, Ysios Capital are members of the ReproNovo Board of Directors as of closing.
Ksenija Pavletic, Partner & Chief Commercial Officer, Jeito Capital, stated: "As approximately one in six people worldwide will face infertility issues, we are proud to support ReproNovo, whose commitment to advancing novel therapies in reproductive health aligns well with our focus on accelerating cutting-edge technologies and the commercialization of treatments with transformative benefits for patients. We were highly impressed by the ReproNovo team, whose members have a strong track record in this field, having brought a number of compounds successfully through clinical development and onto the market. Their deep understanding of the field will enable them to effectively address critical unmet needs that have a strong impact on society."
Zina Affas Besse, Partner & Deputy Head of Healthcare Private Equity, AXA IM Alts, noted: "We are proud to support a company working to address critical gaps in reproductive medicine and women's health. This includes indications such as adenomyosis where no treatments currently exist and other areas, including male infertility where limited options are available and female infertility where the aim is to improves success rates. We look forward to being a part of ReproNovo's journey for the long term as they strive to improve the global treatment landscape and bring novel solutions to patients urgently in need of effective therapies."
Hakan Goker, Managing Director, M Ventures, commented: "ReproNovo's innovative approach to male and female infertility can significantly benefit the fertility journey for an increasingly large population worldwide. As the founding investor, we are proud to continue supporting the company to deliver their vision, to redefine the future of fertility treatments, and welcome this highly dedicated investor group, who shares that vision."
[1] Temporal trends in sperm count: a systematic review and meta-regression analysis of samples collected globally in the 20th and 21st centuries. Human Reproduction Update. 2022; https://doi.org/10.1093/humupd/dmac035
[2] Alson S, et al. Prevalence of adenomyosis features in women scheduled for assisted reproductive treatment, using the Morphological Uterus Sonographic Assessment (MUSA) group definitions. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2024;103:1142-1152.
