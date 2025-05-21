CRB Group, Inc.: CRB opens office near Munich, Germany to serve growing life sciences demand

Peter Fischer appointed to lead new Penzberg location near Munich

PENZBERG, Germany, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions for life sciences companies, today announces the opening of its new office near Munich, Germany. The site is CRB's third office in Europe and the 21st across the company's international footprint.

Joining CRB's European locations in Basel, Switzerland, and Stuttgart Germany, the new office is located in the city of Penzberg, a vital hub for Europe's biopharma industry due to its advanced biotechnology infrastructure and significant contributions to diagnostics and therapeutic production. The city is one of the largest biotechnology manufacturing centers in Europe, producing essential raw materials, therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and peptides for biologic therapeutics. It also plays a key role in global diagnostics, supplying 80% of diagnostic substances worldwide and supporting billions of tests annually. Establishing our Penzberg space aligns with our strategy of staying close to our clients, speeding collaboration, innovation and the high-quality project delivery results they expect.

CRB also announced that Peter Fischer, a seasoned life sciences leader, has joined the firm as Office Leader for the new location. Fischer brings more than two decades of industry experience and a strong background in CAPEX project execution, process technologies, lean operations, and team leadership. His previous roles include senior positions at Exyte, NNE, Cargill, and Roche, where he helped deliver complex, high-value capital projects for leading global clients.

"Peter is a strong cultural fit who shares our values of collaboration, technical excellence, and client focus," said Eric Unrau, CRB's Senior Vice President of International Operations. "His leadership will be instrumental not just in serving clients, but in building and developing a high-performing local team. This office marks a significant step in our long-term growth strategy for the region, and we're excited about the future ahead."

The Munich office reflects CRB's long-term strategy of aligning closely with global clients while growing efficiently and sustainably. CRB has been able to attract a senior team of highly experienced project and construction managers, engineers and commissioning, qualification and validation (CQV) staff that understand the industry and the dynamic challenges facing our clients.

Fischer's priorities will include identifying new business opportunities and driving client relationships across Europe, developing an integrated team aligned with CRB's strategy and Core Values and leading the successful delivery of projects that meet the highest standards of quality and innovation.

"CRB's mission to deliver high-impact, technically sophisticated solutions really resonates with what the life sciences community needs - not just here in Germany but across Europe," Fischer said. "As the industry continues to evolve rapidly, it's more important than ever to have partners who can think ahead, navigate complexity, and help shape what's next in manufacturing and operations. I'm excited to join a company that not only brings deep technical expertise, but also values strong client relationships, a great employee culture, and a long-term view of success."

The Munich office joins existing European offices in Basel, Switzerland, and Stuttgart, Germany.

