Linyi government: Linyi strengthens trade ties through BRI
21.05.2025
Linyi government: Linyi strengthens trade ties through BRI

LINYI, China, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Linyi-Turkey economic and trade matchmaking conference was held in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 20, which hosted about 60 Turkish professional buyers for direct interactions and established a platform for direct contact between buyers and Linyi enterprises.

According to official data, in 2024, the total import and export volume between Linyi and Turkey reached 1.75 billion yuan ($242.38 million).

Seizing the opportunities for cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Linyi has been deepening and solidifying its cooperation with Central Asian countries in various areas.

A Linyi-Uzbekistan economic and trade fair was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from May 11 to 13, where 50 outstanding companies from Linyi showcased their products in the heart of Central Asia.

During the exhibition, a liaison office of the Linyi Wholesale Merchant Federation in Uzbekistan was established, marking the start of a new institutionalized stage of cooperation between the two regions.

On May 16, the Asia-Europe Toys & Baby Industry Expo and the Foreign Trade Factory Exhibition opened in Khorgos. Over 500 companies gathered to showcase the latest achievements and cutting-edge trends in toys, baby products, educational products, and more, providing an efficient platform for commercial matchmaking and exchange in the industry.

From May 15 to 17, the 2nd China (Linyi) - Kazakhstan International Commodity Exhibition took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It had an exhibition area of 2,000 square meters, and 112 premium product enterprises from Linyi displayed their high-quality products.

"This exhibition serves as an important platform for strengthening cooperation between the two regions. In recent years, China and Kazakhstan have achieved strong results under the BRI. Linyi is renowned as a city of commodities and the 'Logistics Capital of China', playing an important role in cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, especially in foreign trade," said Jiang Wei, consul general of China in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Linyi, the logistics capital of China, boasts 131 specialized wholesale markets, making it the largest market cluster in China and a renowned city of markets.

According to statistics, in 2024, more than 2,000 companies from Linyi ventured abroad to engage in economic and trade exchanges in regions such as the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. The city's total exports to BRI markets reached 115 billion yuan.



Contacts: Linyi government Xie Zhenzhen 627845109@qq.com

