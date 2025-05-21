Toyota City, Japan, May 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) unveiled its new RAV4 to the world on May 21, with plans to launch the model in Japan before the end of FY2025.The RAV4 had its beginnings in 1994, when sport utility vehicles (SUVs) were positioned as off-road vehicles. It pioneered the crossover SUV genre for both on-and off-road driving. Since then, the RAV4 has evolved into a beloved model around the world. For five generations, it has continued to meet the changing lifestyles of the times.Launched in 2019, the fifth-generation RAV4 was developed to further enhance its unique appeal as a model for new lifestyles. It was developed on the concept of a "Robust Accurate Vehicle with 4 Wheel Drive" as a sophisticated blend of the power and utility of an SUV. It also adopted a new platform based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), Toyota's structural innovation within the automobile manufacturing process. It delivered responsive driving performance with maneuverability and stability for any road surface.Under the concept of "Life is an Adventure, this sixth-generation RAV4 seeks to become a vehicle that allows any driver to enjoy an active lifestyle. The unique driving experience of the RAV4, which was further improved in the 5th generation, has been advanced with a newly developed hybrid system that enhances acceleration. The result is an evolved RAV4 that feels like it can go anywhere and do anything, with functionality and cutting-edge intelligent technology focused on ease-of use for the driver. The key to advancing vehicle intelligence is Arene, Toyota's first software development platform. By utilizing Arene, Toyota aims to achieve a greater level of safety and peace of mind, as well as enrich the mobility experience to make the new RAV4 a companion that fits seamlessly into various lifestyles, whether in urban living or outdoor adventures.Toyota will successively roll out the new RAV4 to customers in over 180 countries and regions globally.For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/42758168.html.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.