Campbellford, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Wingfield Gardens, a premier countryside retreat in Campbellford, Ontario, announced a strategic partnership with local businesses and community organizations to offer guests an enhanced and immersive experience. This collaboration aims to provide visitors a well-rounded retreat while supporting the local economy.





Image courtesy of Wingfield Inns and Gardens

Julian Youd, owner of Wingfield Gardens, stated, "We're thrilled to join forces with our community partners to create a truly unique experience for our guests. This initiative enhances our offerings and showcases the best of what Trent Hills has to offer."

The partnership involves collaborations with local farms, artisans, and outdoor adventure providers to create curated experiences for Wingfield Gardens' guests. These experiences include farm-to-table dining options, artisanal workshops, and guided outdoor activities, all designed to highlight the region's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

The partnership program responds to growing consumer demand for immersive, multifaceted experiences. Industry research data has shown that, historically, destinations incorporating additional experiential elements saw a significant increase in visitor satisfaction and an accompanying increase in return visits.

"We've always believed that Wingfield Gardens should be more than just a beautiful place to visit-it should be the driving force for connection and community engagement," said Julian Youd.

"Our goal is to provide a stress-free, large group travel experience beyond just accommodation," Youd added. "By partnering with local businesses, we can offer our guests a taste of authentic local culture while contributing to the community's economic growth."

Guests can now book these enhanced retreat packages, which include accommodation at Wingfield Gardens' spacious property and a selection of local experiences. The retreat can accommodate groups of up to 30 people, making it ideal for family reunions, corporate retreats, and special events.

For more information about Wingfield Gardens and its new community partnership initiative, please visit wingfieldgardens.com.

About Wingfield Gardens

Wingfield Gardens is a premier retreat destination located in the heart of Campbellford, Ontario. The company has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to sustainable tourism and holistic wellness experiences. Wingfield Gardens has partnered with other known names in the getaway industry. Wingfield Gardens offers accommodations for up to 30 guests across three homes on a 5-acre property, providing a unique blend of comfort, privacy, and natural beauty. Since its establishment in 2022, Wingfield Gardens has been committed to providing exceptional guest experiences and supporting the local community.

