ROX Motor Launches "Empowered By Nature, Expanding Globally" Vision at MIITE 2025, Accelerating Localised Innovation and Industrial Collaboration in the UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROX Motor, an international luxury new energy vehicle brand committed to becoming the leading new energy vehicle brand for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts worldwide by 2030, officially launched its new global vision "Empowered By Nature, Expanding Globally" at the MAKE IT IN THE EMIRATES (MIITE) 2025, held from 19 to 22 May at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.

This vision reflects ROX Motor's long-term strategy to shape the next-generation automotive ecosystem, anchored in smart manufacturing, sustainable innovation, and global integration, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) playing a central role in this transformation.

To carry this forward, ROX Motor formalised a series of strategic partnerships at MIITE 2025 with leading UAE enterprises, including Borouge, Enercap by Apex Energy, and W Motors, each representing critical capabilities within the UAE's industrial value chain. Aligned with national strategies such as Operation 300Bn, UAE Industry 4.0, and the Net Zero by 2050 initiative, these agreements lay a strong foundation for deeper localisation, industrial growth, and regional integration, while reinforcing the brand's long-term commitment to the UAE's industrial development and sustainable mobility ambitions.

With Borouge, ROX Motor will accelerate R&D and application of recyclable polyolefins and lightweight composite materials in its vehicles. This partnership aims to reduce overall vehicle weight, improve energy efficiency, and deliver a sustainable performance across diverse driving conditions, from urban roads to desert terrains.

ROX Motor's collaboration with Enercap will introduce advanced nonchemical supercapacitor-based energy storage to its vehicles. This technology will enable extended range, fast charging and discharging, zero thermal runaway risk, and an environmentally sustainable energy storage system with zero degradation and an extended lifespan. Enercap's energy storage systems are designed, developed and manufactured in the UAE.

ROX Motor is also partnering with APT and W Motors to integrate lightweight, recyclable aluminium components and localise vehicle manufacturing and assembly. These collaborations further accelerate the brand's localisation strategy, advance its broader ESG goals, and support the development of a robust, closed-loop supply chain, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region and the vehicle experience for the user.

"The UAE's Operation 300Bn strategy reflects a bold national vision to revitalise its industrial sector, with the automotive industry playing a key role in that transformation," said Jarvis, Founder and CEO of ROX Motor. "Our presence in the UAE signals a long-term commitment to building with the region, and our participation in MIITE reinforces our dedication to advancing the UAE's sustainable mobility ambitions."

At MIITE 2025, ROX Motor also showcased ROX 01, its luxury all-terrain SUV, alongside the regionally tailored ROX 01 Falcon edition, both featuring REEV (Range Extend Electric Vehicle) technology, advanced intelligence systems, and a design rooted in outdoor lifestyles.

With a growing footprint in the UAE and an expanding network of local partners, ROX Motor is well positioned to contribute to the next chapter of industrial and sustainable mobility. Its appearance at MIITE 2025 represents a decisive step forward in its global expansion, and a clear signal of its commitment to shaping the future of mobility.

