WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 09:01
6,850 Euro
-1,15 % -0,080
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2025 08:46 Uhr
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Key information relating to the dividend for the first quarter, 2025

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Golden Ocean Group Limited for the first quarter, 2025:

Dividend amount: $0.05 per share

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.

Last day including right: June 3, 2025

Ex-date: June 4, 2025

Record date: June 5, 2025

Payment date: On or about June 17, 2025. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable on shares registered with Euronext VPS is expected to be distributed to Euronext VPS shareholders on or about June 19, 2025.

Date of approval: May 21, 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


