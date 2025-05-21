The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) provided analysis of the devastating impact the changes to energy tax credits will have on jobs, manufacturing and the ability to meet the country's rapidly growing energy demand. From pv magazine USA SEIA provided analysis in the report "America's solar industry is under threat," which details what the organization believes will happen to the burgeoning industry if the reconciliation legislation is passed as written. The reconciliation bill presented by the U. S. House Ways and Means Committee and advanced through the House Budget Committee could ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...