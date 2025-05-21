IntellAIgent uses Agentic AI to transform front and back-office customer service operations in seconds, with personalised, complex, context-aware automations

Digital transformation and customer experience specialists, FourNet, today announced the launch of FourNet IntellAIgent, designed to enable businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate AI-driven transformation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250521460162/en/

FourNet's IntellAIgent creates digital employees that can think, act and learn

FourNet IntellAIgent is an innovative, artificial intelligence-powered, automation platform which allows organisations to create their own intelligent digital employees (AI Agents).

Using what is known as 'Agentic AI', IntellAIgent is a significant leap forward in contact centre technology, handling complex, unstructured data and personalising every customer facing interaction with context-aware, natural conversations

FourNet's AI Agentsolution is able to launch and manage complex tasks using multiple platforms and systems such as appointment scheduling, back and forth with customers on different channels, diary entries, real-time scheduling changes, and CRM updates all without the need for human intervention.

Agentic AI combines advanced machine learning, natural language understanding and contextual awareness to create autonomous systems that can handle complex business processes with human-like intelligence. In comparison, traditional automation and rules-driven AI follow rigid pathways and struggle with complexity and unpredictable scenarios.

Richard Pennington, CEO at FourNet said: "FourNet IntellAIgent marks the next evolution in contact centre technology. Our AI-powered agent can do in seconds what it would take a human agent to do in hours or days, and which Gen AI couldn't handle.

"IntellAIgent will help organisations across every sector to do more with less, while coping with rising customer expectations."

Key features of FourNet IntellAIgent include:

Intelligent Decision Making : IntellAIgent is a tireless, intelligent team member that handles repetitive tasks, makes smart decisions, and learns over time. Multi-Channel Integration : IntellAIgent seamlessly manages customer interactions across various channels, including voice, email, and messaging platforms. Real-Time Analytics Integration: IntellAIgent makes data-driven decisions as customer interactions unfold. 300+ pre-built integrations - from CRMs like Salesforce, SAP, and Zendesk to communication platforms such as Twilio, Amazon Connect, and Genesys Cloud, IntellAIgent seamlessly connects to the tools businesses already use. It also integrates with the latest Large Language Models from OpenAI, Google, Meta, and Anthropic, ensuring cutting-edge AI capabilities.

James Brooks, Practice Lead for AI and Automation at FourNet, added: "Forget chatbots, forget RPA which require decision trees and human input, IntellAIgent is way more clever, adaptive and efficient it's like automation on acid!"

"We are enabling organisations big and small to deliver superior customer experience in the blink of an eye, while significantly improving their operational efficiency."

FourNet has also launched the IntellAIgent Challenge to discover the most complex task IntellAIgent can handle. To find out more, please visit www.fournet.co.uk.

About FourNet

Award-winning FourNet is one of the fastest growing privately-owned technology companies in the UK, providing CX, AI and Automation, Contact Centre as a Service, managed service, cybersecurity and secure network infrastructure solutions. We work with some of the most secure, critical and commercially driven customers in the UK, including more than 30 UK Government departments and agencies, as well as emergency services, local authorities, critical national infrastructure organisations (CNI) and Financial Services. FourNet is an ethical and environmentally responsible business, committed to maximising our positive environmental and social impacts and championing transparency in all our business operations. For further information about FourNet, please visit www.fournet.co.uk.

