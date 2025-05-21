Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 09:57
4,980 Euro
+1,14 % +0,056
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2025 09:10 Uhr
116 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Investor Day to be held in London on November 27, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Save the date for Hydro's Investor Day 2025. The event will take place in London on November 27, 2025, from 09:00 to 14:00 GMT, with the opportunity for both in person and virtual attendance.

The event will consist of presentations held by Hydro's CEO and CFO on strategic priorities and financial targets, with a Q&A and roundtable sessions.

Further details and a formal invitation with registration will be distributed later.

Best regards,
for Norsk Hydro ASA

Martine Rambøl Hagen
VP Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@Hydro.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
