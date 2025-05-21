Anzeige
Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
21.05.2025 09:12 Uhr
Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: The AI Future of Energy Storage System Safety: Sungrow Presents iSolarBPS

MUNICH, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe's energy storage capacity continues to expand, safety has become a core priority for the industry. In the past Intersolar Europe, Sungrow spotlighted its next-generation battery pre-diagnosis system, iSolarBPS, redefining energy storage system (ESS) safety management with AI technology to accelerate Europe's energy transition.

iSolarBPS, Battery Pre-diagnosis System

iSolarBPS is an advanced safety management platform that integrates power electronics, electrochemistry, and artificial intelligence. Powered by Sungrow's self-developed ESS smart cell large model and GeneSafe algorithm cluster, the system enables fine-grained, intelligent diagnostics from cell to system level. It can issue proactive warnings up to 7 days in advance, pinpoint faults with high precision, and boost O&M efficiency by 30%, ensuring potential risks are detected, intervened, and resolved proactively.

Five-Dimensional Diagnosis: Real-Time Diagnostics for Every Cell

iSolarBPS evaluates battery health using five key dimensions: data quality, behavior analysis, abnormal aging, fault alerts, and risk prediction. Leveraging 50+ indicators such as voltage and temperature consistency, internal resistance, and internal short circuits, it provides real-time diagnostics for the entire storage plant, offering full visibility into each cell's status. Operators can perform manual diagnostics instantly or schedule automated scans, with full reports generated in under a minute for a 100 MWh plant.

Three-Tier Early Warning: Up to 7 Days Advance Notice

iSolarBPS delivers multi-stage risk prevention with 7-day advance warnings for voltage inconsistency and abnormal battery aging, 100-hour pre-alerts for internal short circuits (guiding prompt pack replacement), and 1-hour prior detection of thermal runaway risks, enabling immediate maintenance to eliminate fire hazards at the earliest stage.

Five-Level Fault Localization: 30% Higher O&M Efficiency

iSolarBPS pinpoints faults across system, cabinet, rack, pack, and cell levels, intelligently recommending repair solutions. Compared to manual troubleshooting, it boosts O&M efficiency by 30%, paving the way for autonomous ESS maintenance.

Beyond diagnostics, iSolarBPS is a turnkey solution compatible with new and existing storage plants. Certified to IEC62443 and other international safety standards, iSolarBPS ensures data privacy and asset security for users worldwide.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692822/iSolarBPS__Battery_Pre_diagnosis_System.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-ai-future-of-energy-storage-system-safety-sungrow-presents-isolarbps-302461575.html

