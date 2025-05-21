Anzeige
Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 09:24 Uhr
DMEGC Solar Officially Signs UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), Reinforcing ESG Commitment

JINHUA, China, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DMEGC Solar formally signed the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) initiated by UN Women, marking the company's continued dedication to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices and underscoring its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

As an international initiative jointly launched by the UN Global Compact and UN Women, WEPs provide businesses with seven guiding principles to advance gender equality. By joining this initiative, DMEGC Solar not only pledges to uphold values such as workplace equality, equal pay for equal work, and career development but also takes concrete steps to implement ESG principles and drive global sustainable development.

Amid the wave of the new energy revolution, DMEGC Solar firmly believes that women's empowerment is an indispensable force for sustainable progress. Building on its existing policies, the company will further optimize its talent system, enhance fairness in recruitment, foster a women-friendly workplace culture, strengthen welfare and health support for female employees, and launch specialized training programs for women in technical roles-creating a comprehensively inclusive work environment.

Through initiatives such as deepening its mentorship program, strengthening management capabilities, and providing skill-based training, the company aims to empower more women to achieve professional breakthroughs in the green energy sector. In the future, DMEGC Solar will also extend WEPs principles to its supply chain management, collaborating with partners to build a more inclusive industrial ecosystem.

"Empowering Equality, Illuminating the Future"-With this signing as a new milestone, DMEGC Solar will make diversity and inclusion a wellspring of innovation on its path toward carbon neutrality, injecting lasting momentum into high-quality industry development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692840/DMEGC_Solar_Officially_Signs_UN_Women_s_Empowerment_Principles__WEPs___Reinforcing_ESG_Commitment.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-officially-signs-un-womens-empowerment-principles-weps-reinforcing-esg-commitment-302461584.html

