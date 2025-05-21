Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 09:24 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB: Sinch Recognized as a Leading RCS Vendor in ROCCO's 2024 Market Impact Report

Finanznachrichten News

Recognition from Mobile Operators Across 64 Countries Reinforces Sinch's Innovation and Global Leadership in Advanced Messaging

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) - (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced it has received an award as a Tier 1 vendor in the ROCCO Rich Communication Services (RCS) Messaging Market Impact Report 2024 - a recognition based on direct feedback from mobile operators across 64 countries.

ROCCO, independent research, and strategic consulting firm focused on the mobile operator and messaging industry, that ranks leading vendors annually across more than 30 key performance indicators (KPIs), including reliability, technical innovation, customer support, quality of service, and vendor responsiveness. The report is based on insights from 92 mobile operators worldwide and reflects the critical role RCS is playing, as operators are navigating the shift from traditional messaging channels like SMS to RCS and what mobile operators can expect from partners to drive the messaging transformation forward.

"Sinch is delighted to be recognized as a Tier 1 RCS vendor by ROCCO and the global mobile operator community," said Francois Boshoff, Vice President, and Head of Product Management at Sinch. "We're proud to support mobile operators at every stage, from sending their own RCS customer messages to launching, operating, securing and monetizing RCS for Business with our RCS Business Enablement Service. Sinch's RCS solutions - including applications, APIs, and platform integrations, as well as our RCS Business Enablement service for mobile operators to successfully launch RCS for Business provides all the tools and infrastructure to drive RCS adoption and revenue growth for all businesses."

Sinch's support for operators extends beyond service enablement. Mobile operators are increasingly using Sinch to power their own digital customer engagement strategies - leveraging RCS for branded, safe, and engaging communications that builds stronger relationships with subscribers.

"RCS is evolving into a critical channel for mobile operators and brands looking to create richer, more secure customer interactions," said Antonio Rodríguez, Chief Research Officer at ROCCO. "Mobile Operators consistently cited Sinch for its technical strength, proactive support, and deep understanding of what it takes to make RCS work at scale. Sinch continues to stand out as a trusted partner in this next chapter of messaging."

The ROCCO impact report also features vendor interviews and market analysis on the future of RCS in a mobile-first digital economy. Sinch was acknowledged for helping operators scale and monetize RCS with a focus on trusted delivery, flexible enterprise integration, and measurable engagement.

As a long-time advocate and early leader in RCS, Sinch delivers scalable, secure infrastructure that mobile operators and enterprises trust to power the next generation of customer communications. Our robust platform enables smarter, more engaging conversations through rich media, suggested replies, carousels, secure vendor verification, and AI-powered automation, bringing seamless, app-like experiences directly into the messaging thread. With direct operator connections and a presence in over 60 countries, Sinch is uniquely positioned to help mobile operators evolve their messaging strategies and confidently embrace emerging channels like RCS. Lean more at Sinch.com.

For more information please contact:
Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com |1.206.914.6175

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-recognized-as-a-leading-rcs-vendor-in-rocco-s-2024-market-impact-report,c4153197

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-recognized-as-a-leading-rcs-vendor-in-roccos-2024-market-impact-report-302461585.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
