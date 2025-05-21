Greggs' AGM trading update indicates an improvement in revenue growth in recent months versus a relatively weak start to the year, as management notes better trading conditions, while the market context remains challenging. With no changes to profit expectations for FY25, management points to profitability being skewed to H2 given the phasing of store openings and the anticipated volume recovery against easy comparatives. The prospective multiple of 15.7x looks attractive in a historical context.

