Third-party ownership dominated the US commercial and community solar market, reaching 72% a share in 2024, says Wood Mackenzie. From pv magazine USA Third-party ownership of non-residential solar projects in the United States increased to a 72% market share in 2024, according to Wood Mackenzie's latest report on the US commercial solar landscape. Wood Mackenzie said it expects that third-party ownership will continue to lead commercial and community solar financing with a 74% market share by 2026 before falling to 62% by 2029. Nexamp held the largest third-party ownership market share in 2024 ...

