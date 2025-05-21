DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIT LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.6361 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1955052 CODE: PRIT LN ISIN: LU1931975319 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIT LN LEI Code: 2138006BVJAJD1VKII17 Sequence No.: 389749 EQS News ID: 2142432 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142432&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2025 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)