Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JD8X | ISIN: US92243A2006 | Ticker-Symbol: NB11
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 10:54
0,424 Euro
-5,31 % -0,024
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAXART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAXART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4250,45411:51
0,4250,45411:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaxart, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) (the "Company" or "Vaxart") today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved certain equity awards to the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, Jeroen Grasman, effective May 19, 2025. The awards were made pursuant to the Company's previously disclosed offer letter with Mr. Grasman, and as a material inducement to his joining the Company as Chief Financial Officer.

The awards made to Mr. Grasman are as follows: (i) an option to purchase 1,000,000 shares of Vaxart's common stock, which vests as to 1/4th of the total shares on the one-year anniversary of his start date, and as to 1/48th of the total shares on each month thereafter, and has a per share exercise price equal to the closing price of Vaxart's common stock on the grant date; and (ii) a restricted stock unit award covering 350,000 shares of Vaxart's common stock, which vests as to 25% of the shares underlying the award on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary of his start date.

The awards were granted under the Vaxart, Inc. 2024 Inducement Award Plan as an employment "inducement award" pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Award Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Vaxart (or following a bona fide period of non-employment) as an inducement material to entering into employment with Vaxart.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart's development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
IR@vaxart.com
(646) 871-8481

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.