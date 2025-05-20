Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E4PU | ISIN: CA57722Y1025 | Ticker-Symbol: Y6R
Stuttgart
21.05.25 | 08:06
5,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MATTR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATTR CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9506,00011:51
5,9506,00011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mattr Corp.: Mattr Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. ("Mattr" or the "Company") (TSX: MATR) announced today in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 15, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 43,559,302 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 69.87% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee% of Votes For% of Votes Against
Laura A. Cillis99.930.07
Kathleen J. Hall99.860.14
Alan R. Hibben99.840.16
Kevin L. Nugent98.261.74
Michael Reeves99.930.07
Kathy Rethy99.700.30
Marvin Riley99.770.23

"I appreciate the continued strong support of Mattr's shareholders for both our strategic direction and our experienced team of Directors who provide invaluable governance oversight," said Mike Reeves, Mattr's President and CEO. "With output expanding from our recently established production facilities, strong customer adoption of our newly developed technologies and meaningful growth opportunities for the recently acquired AmerCable business, I believe Mattr is well positioned to deliver accelerating shareholder returns over the coming years."

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. Its two business segments, Connection Technologies and Composite Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern
VP, Investor Relations & External Communications
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com
Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.