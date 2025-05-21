Partners Value Investments L.P. Announces Q1 2025 Interim Results

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments L.P. (the "Partnership", TSX: PVF.UN TSX:PVF.PR.U) announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. All amounts are stated in U.S. dollars.

The Partnership recorded net income of $24.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $26.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net income was in line with the prior year quarter as higher investment income and valuation gains were offset by the absence of foreign currency gains and tax recoveries recognized in the prior year quarter. Income of $22.2 million was attributable to the Equity Limited Partners ($0.32 per Equity LP unit) and income of $2.4 million was attributable to Preferred Limited Partners.

As at March 31, 2025, the market prices of a Brookfield Corporation ("BN", NYSE/TSX: BN) and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. ("BAM", NYSE/TSX: BAM) share were $52.41 and $48.45, respectively. As at May 20, 2025, the market prices of a BN and BAM share were $58.98 and $58.82, respectively.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31

(Thousands, US dollars)

2025 2024 Investment income Dividends $ 26,559 $ 24,027 Other investment income 7,179 4,035 33,738 28,062 Expenses Operating expenses (1,352 ) (2,437 ) Financing costs (2,417 ) (2,481 ) Retractable preferred share dividends (10,041 ) (9,736 ) (13,810 ) (14,654 ) Other items Investment valuation gains 7,212 924 Amortization of deferred financing costs (912 ) (884 ) Foreign currency (losses) gains (124 ) 8,899 Current taxes (expense) recovery (361 ) 8,069 Deferred taxes expense (1,102 ) (4,158 ) Net income $ 24,641 $ 26,258

The information in the following table shows the changes in net book value:

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31

(Thousands, except per unit amounts)

2025 2024 Total Per Unit Total Per Unit Net book value, beginning of period1 $ 8,375,682 $ 102.80 $ 5,783,620 $ 70.74 Net income2 22,220 24,714 Other comprehensive (loss) income2 (828,447 ) 290,050 Adjustment for impact of warrants1 (173 ) (6,120 ) Equity LP repurchases (2,438 ) (3,617 ) Net book value, end of period3 $ 7,566,844 $ 96.32 $ 6,088,647 $ 74.52

Calculated on a fully diluted basis. Net book value is a non-IFRS measure used by management to measure the value of an Equity LP unit on a fully diluted basis. It is equal to total equity less General Partner equity, Preferred Limited Partners' equity, non-controlling interests' equity plus the value of consideration to be received on exercising of warrants, which as at March 31, 2025, was $114 million (December 31, 2024 - $114 million). Attributable to Equity Limited Partners. At the end of the period, the diluted Equity LP units outstanding were 78,560,143 (December 31, 2024 - 81,474,610); this includes 2,702,321

(December 31, 2024 - 5,640,600) Equity LP units exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with shares of a non-wholly owned subsidiary, and units issued through the exercise of all outstanding warrants; including 585,938 (December 31, 2024 - 585,938) warrants held by partially-owned subsidiaries of the Partnership.



Financial Profile

The Partnership's principal investments are its interest in approximately 121 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of BN and approximately 31 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of BAM. This represents approximately an 8% interest in BN and a 2% interest in BAM as at March 31, 2025. In addition, the Partnership owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities and private fund interests.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Partnership's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position:

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

As at

(Thousands, US dollars) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,077 $ 156,977 Accounts receivable and other assets 54,375 48,924 Investment in Brookfield Corporation1 6,339,885 6,949,656 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.2 1,492,635 1,669,488 Investment in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd.3 428,584 471,787 Other investments carried at fair value 346,818 343,090 $ 8,970,374 $ 9,639,922 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 44,194 $ 42,055 Corporate borrowings 208,094 208,168 Preferred shares4 1,074,573 939,057 Deferred tax liability 9,469 7,933 1,336,330 1,197,213 Equity Equity Limited Partners 7,452,974 8,261,639 Preferred Limited Partners 152,040 152,040 Non-controlling interests 29,030 29,030 7,634,044 8,442,709 $ 8,970,374 $ 9,639,922

The investment in Brookfield Corporation ("BN") consists of 121 million BN shares with a quoted market value of $52.41 per share as at March 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024 - $57.45). The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. ("BAM") consists of 31 million BAM shares with a quoted market value of $48.45 per share as at March 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024 - $54.19). Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. ("BWS") Class A shares are exchangeable into BN Class A shares on a one-for-one basis. Represents $851 million of retractable preferred shares less $12 million of unamortized issue costs as at March 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024 - $712 million less $9 million) and $236 million of three series of preferred shares (December 31, 2024 - $236 million).

Note: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words "potential" and "estimated" and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information.

Although the Partnership believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Partnership to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Corporation, the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; limitations on the liquidity of our investments; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws; risks associated with the use of financial leverage; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Partnership's documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Partnership cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Partnership's forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.