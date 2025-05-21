Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
WKN: A0YD8Q | ISIN: US58933Y1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MK
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 11:13
68,70 Euro
-0,58 % -0,40
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK & CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,7068,8011:16
68,6068,7011:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2025 06:36 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Orion's collaborator, MSD, expands clinical development program for opevesostat to women's cancers

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
INVESTOR NEWS
21 MAY 2025 at 07.30 EEST


Orion's collaborator, MSD, expands clinical development program for opevesostat to women's cancers

Orion's collaborator, MSD, has expanded the development program for opevestostat (MK-5684) to now include women's cancers. A new Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of opevesostat for the treatment of breast, endometrial and ovarian cancers has been posted to ClinicalTrials.gov database. The study is not yet recruiting patients.

Further information is available on ClinicalTrials.gov:

  • A Study of MK-5684 in People With Certain Solid Tumors (study identifier: NCT06979596)

MSD has global exclusive rights to opevesostat which is an oral, non-steroidal and selective inhibitor of CYP11A1 discovered and developed by Orion. MSD is currently evaluating opevesostat in several clinical trials, including two Phase 3 trials, for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
