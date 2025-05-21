Orion Oyj: Orion's collaborator, MSD, expands clinical development program for opevesostat to women's cancers

ORION CORPORATION

INVESTOR NEWS

21 MAY 2025 at 07.30 EEST



Orion's collaborator, MSD, expands clinical development program for opevesostat to women's cancers

Orion's collaborator, MSD, has expanded the development program for opevestostat (MK-5684) to now include women's cancers. A new Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of opevesostat for the treatment of breast, endometrial and ovarian cancers has been posted to ClinicalTrials.gov database. The study is not yet recruiting patients.

Further information is available on ClinicalTrials.gov:

A Study of MK-5684 in People With Certain Solid Tumors (study identifier: NCT06979596)





MSD has global exclusive rights to opevesostat which is an oral, non-steroidal and selective inhibitor of CYP11A1 discovered and developed by Orion. MSD is currently evaluating opevesostat in several clinical trials, including two Phase 3 trials, for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.



