IDEX Biometrics ASA: First quarter 2025 report

IDEX Biometrics ASA's first quarter 2025 report is attached to this notice.

Recent highlights:

On 11 March 2025 IDEX Biometrics announced a new strategy with a fundamental shift in how the company would take its unique technology and products to market

New CEO appointed - Anders Storbråten

Securing a new debt facility of NOK 30 million, converted to shares

Heights convertible bond renegotiated and amended

Range of operational improvement initiatives under way - target quarterly run rate OPEX from end Q3 2025 in the range of $1.5-1.7 million.

Production order in Japan from the manufacturing partner Beautiful Card Corporation (BCC). The order has a value of approx. USD 50,000

Order received from DigAware to deliver biometric sensor solution for access cards with sensor systems from IDEX

IDEX Biometrics receives IDEX Pay order for VISA biometric cards in the Middle East & Africa region of 10,000 units

KONA I granted Mastercard Letter of Approval for IDEX Pay biometric cards

Completed debt conversion, launching subsequent offering allowing investors to participate at the same terms as shareholders participating in the debt conversion

Financial results Q1 2025:

Revenues of $0.1 million in the quarter.

Ordinary operating expenses amounting to $2.4 million.

Net loss was $4.1 million.

Cash balance per 31 March 2025 at $1.1 million

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

