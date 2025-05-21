ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: ZTO Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Parcels Volume Increased 19.1% to 8.5 Billion

Adjusted Net Income Grew 1.6% to RMB2.3 Billion

Annual Volume Guidance Reiterated to Grow 20%-24%

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 19.1% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income[2] increased 1.6% to reach RMB2.3 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2.4 billion.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB10,891.5 million (US$1,500.9 million), an increase of 9.4% from RMB9,960.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit was RMB2,689.2 million (US$370.6 million), a decrease of 10.4% from RMB3,002.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income was RMB2,039.2 million (US$281.0 million), an increase of 40.9% from RMB1,447.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB3,686.7 million (US$508.0 million), an increase of 0.7% from RMB3,660.4 million in the same period of 2024.

was RMB3,686.7 million (US$508.0 million), an increase of 0.7% from RMB3,660.4 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net income was RMB2,259.3 million (US$311.3 million), an increase of 1.6% from RMB2,224.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4] ) were RMB2.50 (US$0.34) and RMB2.44 (US$0.34), an increase of 41.2% and 39.4% from RMB1.77 and RMB1.75 in the same period of 2024, respectively.

) were RMB2.50 (US$0.34) and RMB2.44 (US$0.34), an increase of 41.2% and 39.4% from RMB1.77 and RMB1.75 in the same period of 2024, respectively. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders [5] were RMB2.77 (US$0.38) and RMB2.71 (US$0.37), an increase of 1.1% and 1.1% from RMB2.74 and RMB2.68 in the same period of 2024, respectively.

were RMB2.77 (US$0.38) and RMB2.71 (US$0.37), an increase of 1.1% and 1.1% from RMB2.74 and RMB2.68 in the same period of 2024, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,363.0 million (US$325.6 million), compared with RMB2,031.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Operational Highlights for First Quarter 2025

Parcel volume was 8,539 million, an increase of 19.1% from 7,171 million in the same period of 2024.

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of March 31, 2025.

Number of direct network partners was approximately 6,000 as of March 31, 2025.

Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of March 31, 2025, out of which, over 9,400 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models compared to over 9,100 as of March 31, 2024.

Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 3,900 as of March 31, 2025.

Number of sorting hubs was 95 as of March 31, 2025, among which 91 were operated by the Company and 4 by the Company's network partners.

(1) An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "During the first quarter, ZTO maintained leading service quality and achieved 8.5 billion of parcel volume and 2.3 billion of adjusted net income. Retail volume increased by 46% year over year for the quarter as we penetrated deeper into reverse logistics, and we continued to work closely with various e-commerce platform and enterprise customers to develop differentiated products and services which include time-definite delivery and customized KA consumer services."

Mr. Lai added, "We believe competition in China's express delivery industry has reached the "white-hot" stage, and it is further exacerbated by a greater portion of volume being either low value or loss-making for the logistic service providers. Our approach to network policies has been on maintaining consistency and cultivating long-term stability. At times of fierce competition, we are learning to better leverage our existing competitive advantage and at the same time, stay focused on initiatives that can bring about long-term prospects of profitable growth."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "ZTO's core express ASP decreased by 11 cents largely driven by 16 cents in higher volume incentives and 6 cents lower weight average per parcel partially offset by 12 cents increase in KA unit price. Combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased 9 cents thanks to cost productivity gain initiatives. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 4.7%. Cash flow from operating activities was 2.4 billion, and capital spending was 2 billion."

Ms. Yan added, "Volume, backed by high quality of services, remains our top priority. Healthier profitability by the ZTO brand and its network partners relative to our peers are built upon decades of interdependent and cooperative relationship founded on our "shared success" philosophy. Achieving a reasonable level of corporate earnings, and at the same time, laying the groundwork and support our franchise partners to maintain confidence in long-term prospects, to reengineer last mile delivery processes and hereby reduce costs, and to increase their couriers' share into retail profit, our concerted effort will forge new competitive advantage to expand ZTO's volume leadership."

First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2025

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Express delivery services 9,240,172

92.8

10,122,290

1,394,889

92.9 Freight forwarding services 202,747

2.0

179,219

24,697

1.7 Sale of accessories 485,062

4.9

560,297

77,211

5.1 Others 32,025

0.3

29,659

4,087

0.3 Total revenues 9,960,006

100.0

10,891,465

1,500,884

100.0

Total Revenues were RMB10,891.5 million (US$1,500.9 million), an increase of 9.4% from RMB9,960.0 million in the same period of 2024. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 9.8% compared to the same period of 2024, as a net result of a 19.1% growth in parcel volume and a 7.8% decrease in parcel unit price. KA revenue, generated by direct sales organizations, increased by 129.3% driven by increase in e-commerce return parcels. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased by 11.6% compared to the same period of 2024 mainly due to declining cross-border e-commerce pricing. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 15.5%. Other revenues were derived mainly from financing services.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2025





% of









% of

RMB

revenues

RMB

US$

revenues

(in thousands, except percentages) Line-haul transportation cost 3,371,493

33.9

3,483,065

479,979

32.0 Sorting hub operating cost 2,168,201

21.8

2,314,595

318,960

21.3 Freight forwarding cost 188,382

1.9

172,792

23,811

1.6 Cost of accessories sold 133,047

1.3

133,259

18,364

1.2 Other costs 1,096,798

11.0

2,098,534

289,186

19.2 Total cost of revenues 6,957,921

69.9

8,202,245

1,130,300

75.3

Total cost of revenues was RMB8,202.2 million (US$1,130.3 million), an increase of 17.9% from RMB6,957.9 million in the same period last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB3,483.1 million (US$480.0 million), an increase of 3.3% from RMB3,371.5 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 12.8% or 6 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale, improved load rate and more effective route planning.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,314.6 million (US$319.0 million), an increase of 6.8% from RMB2,168.2 million in the same period of last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB109.9 million (US$15.2 million) increase in labor-associated costs partially offset by automation-driven efficiency and (ii) RMB69.2 million (US$9.5 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with equipment and facilities. Sorting hub operating cost per unit decreased 10.0% or 3 cents as automation and standardization in operating procedures plus effective performance evaluation continued to dig deep for productivity gain. As of March 31, 2025, there were 631 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 461 sets as of March 31, 2024.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB133.3 million (US$18.4 million), increased by 0.2% compared with RMB133.0 million in the same period last year.

Other costs of RMB2,098.5 million (US$289.2 million), increased 91.3% from RMB1,096.8 million in the same period last year, which included an increase of RMB957.4 million (US$131.9 million) for serving higher-valued enterprise customers.

Gross Profit was RMB2,689.2 million (US$370.6 million), decreased by 10.4% from RMB3,002.1 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate was 24.7% compared to 30.1% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB283.8 million (US$39.1 million), compared to RMB735.4 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB737.5 million (US$101.6 million), decreased by 17.7% from RMB896.6 million in the same period last year. The decrease consisted of a RMB109.1 million (US$15.0 million) decrease in compensation and benefit expenses. Excluding a RMB37.3 million one-time charge in the same period last year for loss on collection with a supplier, the decrease was 14.2% year over year.

Other operating income, net was RMB453.7 million (US$62.5 million), compared to RMB161.3 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB407.6 million (US$56.2 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, and (ii) RMB35.9 million (US$4.9 million) of rental and other income.

Income from operations was RMB2,405.4 million (US$331.5 million), an increase of 6.1% from RMB2,266.7 million for the same period last year. The operating margin rate was 22.1% compared to 22.8% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB198.4 million (US$27.3 million), compared with RMB245.0 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB68.9 million (US$9.5 million), compared with RMB83.9 million in the same period last year.

Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB36.6 million (US$5.0 million), compared with a gain of RMB42.7 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments is quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Income tax expenses were RMB531.6 million (US$73.3 million) compared to RMB566.3 million in the same period last year. Taxable income for the same period last year reflected a RMB478.4 million non-tax-deductible impairment losses on investment in Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited upon a tender offer repurchase.

Net income was RMB2,039.2 million (US$281.0 million), which increased by 40.9% from RMB1,447.7 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.50 (US$0.34) and RMB2.44 (US$0.34), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB1.77 and RMB1.75 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.77 (US$0.38) and RMB2.71 (US$0.37), compared with RMB2.74 and RMB2.68 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,259.3 million (US$311.3 million), compared with RMB2,224.0 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA[1] was RMB3,466.6 million (US$477.7 million), compared with RMB2,884.1 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB3,686.7 million (US$508.0 million), compared to RMB3,660.4 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,363.0 million (US$325.6 million), compared with RMB2,031.0 million in the same period last year.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Recent Developments

Change of Board Composition

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has announced the following changes, effective April 25, 2025: Ms. Di Xu has been appointed as a director, and Mr. Xudong Chen has resigned from his position as a director. The Company confirms that Mr. Chen's resignation was not related to any disagreement with the Company.

Company Share Repurchase Program

The Board has approved its share repurchase program in November 2018 and made subsequent modifications, whereby the latest modification increased the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased to US$2.0 billion and extended the effective period through June 30, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 50,899,498 ADSs for US$1,228.3 million on the open market, including repurchase commissions. The remaining funds available under the share repurchase program are US$771.7 million.

On May 20, 2025, the Company announced to extend the current share repurchase program to June 30, 2026. The Company believes that the share repurchase program represents ZTO's confidence in the overall market opportunities as well as ZTO's solid operating fundamentals and financial strength for sustained profitable growth and value creation for its shareholders.

Business Outlook

Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company reiterates its 2025 parcel volume guidance of 40.8 billion to 42.2 billion, reflecting a 20% to 24% year over year growth. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that such Non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on May 21, 2025).

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2025



RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues

9,960,006

10,891,465

1,500,884 Cost of revenues

(6,957,921)

(8,202,245)

(1,130,300) Gross profit

3,002,085

2,689,220

370,584 Operating (expenses)/income:











Selling, general and administrative

(896,641)

(737,511)

(101,632) Other operating income, net

161,257

453,669

62,517 Total operating expenses

(735,384)

(283,842)

(39,115) Income from operations

2,266,701

2,405,378

331,469 Other income/(expenses):











Interest income

245,021

198,392

27,339 Interest expense

(83,916)

(68,876)

(9,491) Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments

42,720

36,613

5,045 Gain on disposal of equity investees, subsidiaries and others

451

147

20 Impairment of investment in equity investees

(478,364)

-

- Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss)before tax

5,384

(4,044)

(557) Income before income tax, and share of income in equity method investments

1,997,997

2,567,610

353,825 Income tax expense

(566,305)

(531,574)

(73,253) Share of income in equity method investments

16,055

3,145

433 Net income

1,447,747

2,039,181

281,005 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(21,701)

(45,934)

(6,330) Net income attributable to ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

1,426,046

1,993,247

274,675 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

1,426,046

1,993,247

274,675 Net earnings per share attributed to ordinary shareholders











Basic

1.77

2.50

0.34 Diluted

1.75

2.44

0.34 Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per ordinary











share/ADS











Basic

804,935,791

798,486,427

798,486,427 Diluted

836,144,858

832,052,527

832,052,527 Net income

1,447,747

2,039,181

281,005 Other comprehensive income/(expenses), net of tax of nil:











Foreign currency translation adjustment

(82,330)

8,701

1,199 Comprehensive income

1,365,417

2,047,882

282,204 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(21,701)

(45,934)

(6,330) Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

1,343,716

2,001,948

275,874

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:

As of

December 31,

March 31,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 13,465,442

12,417,946

1,711,239 Restricted cash 37,517

29,263

4,033 Accounts receivable, net 1,503,706

1,011,360

139,369 Financing receivables 1,178,617

1,001,378

137,994 Short-term investment 8,848,447

10,604,175

1,461,294 Inventories 38,569

35,521

4,895 Advances to suppliers 783,599

857,199

118,125 Prepayments and other current assets 4,329,664

4,533,838

624,780 Amounts due from related parties 168,160

80,108

11,039 Total current assets 30,353,721

30,570,788

4,212,768 Investments in equity investees 1,871,337

1,870,351

257,741 Property and equipment, net 33,915,366

34,527,479

4,758,014 Land use rights, net 6,170,233

6,299,962

868,158 Intangible assets, net 17,043

15,493

2,135 Operating lease right-of-use assets 566,316

552,064

76,076 Goodwill 4,241,541

4,241,541

584,500 Deferred tax assets 984,567

1,102,658

151,950 Long-term investment 12,017,755

11,538,510

1,590,049 Long-term financing receivables 861,453

949,391

130,830 Other non-current assets 919,331

938,888

129,382 Amounts due from related parties-non current 421,667

542,387

74,742 TOTAL ASSETS 92,340,330

93,149,512

12,836,345 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term bank borrowing 9,513,958

9,288,291

1,279,961 Accounts payable 2,463,395

2,541,205

350,187 Advances from customers 1,565,147

1,542,284

212,532 Income tax payable 488,889

479,582

66,088 Amounts due to related parties 202,766

137,613

18,964 Operating lease liabilities 183,373

176,356

24,303 Dividends payable 14,134

2,049,875

282,480 Convertible senior notes 7,270,081

7,238,497

997,492 Other current liabilities 6,571,492

5,602,727

772,073 Total current liabilities 28,273,235

29,056,430

4,004,080 Long-term bank borrowing -

17,000

2,343 Non-current operating lease liabilities 377,717

363,217

50,053 Deferred tax liabilities 1,014,545

847,067

116,729 TOTAL LIABILITIES 29,665,497

30,283,714

4,173,205 Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;









810,339,182 shares issued and 798,622,719 shares outstanding as of December 31,

2024; 804,468,490 shares issued and 799,752,637 shares outstanding as of March

31, 2025) 523

519

72 Additional paid-in capital 24,389,905

24,355,076

3,356,219 Treasury shares, at cost (1,131,895)

(271,027)

(37,349) Retained earnings 39,098,553

38,415,878

5,293,850 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (294,694)

(285,993)

(39,410) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity 62,062,392

62,214,453

8,573,382 Noncontrolling interests 612,441

651,345

89,758 Total Equity 62,674,833

62,865,798

8,663,140 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 92,340,330

93,149,512

12,836,345

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,031,020

2,362,976

325,627 Net cash used in investing activities (2,378,652)

(3,158,465)

(435,248) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 130,130

(261,091)

(35,979) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 38,603

(12,560)

(1,730) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (178,899)

(1,069,140)

(147,330) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 13,051,310

13,530,947

1,864,614 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 12,872,411

12,461,807

1,717,284

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:



As of

December 31,

March 31,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 13,465,442

12,417,946

1,711,239 Restricted cash, current 37,517

29,263

4,033 Restricted cash, non-current 27,988

14,598

2,012 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,530,947

12,461,807

1,717,284

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income 1,447,747

2,039,181

281,005 Add:









Share-based compensation expense [1] 298,387

220,269

30,354 Impairment of investment in equity investees [1] 478,364

-

- Gain on disposal of equity investees, subsidiaries and others, net of income

taxes (451)

(121)

(17) Adjusted net income 2,224,047

2,259,329

311,342











Net income 1,447,747

2,039,181

281,005 Add:









Depreciation 752,119

789,108

108,742 Amortization 33,980

37,819

5,212 Interest expenses 83,916

68,876

9,491 Income tax expenses 566,305

531,574

73,253 EBITDA 2,884,067

3,466,558

477,703











Add:









Share-based compensation expense 298,387

220,269

30,354 Impairment of investment in equity investees 478,364

-

- Gain on disposal of equity investees, subsidiaries and others, before income

taxes (451)

(147)

(20) Adjusted EBITDA 3,660,367

3,686,680

508,037

(1) Net of income taxes of nil

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,426,046

1,993,247

274,675 Add:









Share-based compensation expense [1] 298,387

220,269

30,354 Impairment of investment in equity investees [1] 478,364

-

- Gain on disposal of equity investees, subsidiaries and others, net of income taxes (451)

(121)

(17) Adjusted Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 2,202,346

2,213,395

305,012











Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per ordinary share/ADS









Basic 804,935,791

798,486,427

798,486,427 Diluted 836,144,858

832,052,527

832,052,527











Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders









Basic 1.77

2.50

0.34 Diluted 1.75

2.44

0.34











Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders









Basic 2.74

2.77

0.38 Diluted 2.68

2.71

0.37

(1) Net of income taxes of nil

