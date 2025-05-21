The Aachen-based company has further developed its energy management system (EMS) under real-world conditions, to minimize the cyclic aging of its batteries. From ESS News German manufacturer Voltfang, which specializes in grid-connected, commercial-scale energy storage, has expanded the warranty terms for its battery energy storage systems. The Aachen-based business said on Tuesday a previous charging-cycle limit specified in its 10-year warranty will no longer apply. Voltfang said the improved warranty can be offered following systematic analysis of aging-mechanisms in real-world operating conditions. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...