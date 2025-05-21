New plug-and-play solution streamlines restaurant operations, boosts order value, and elevates in-store guest experience

Deliverect, a leading global food tech SaaS company, today announced the UK launch of Deliverect Kiosk, a fully integrated self-service solution designed to streamline in-store operations and elevate the customer experience. This launch, building on Deliverect's acquisition of European kiosk innovator Tabesto in late 2024, marks a strategic expansion of Deliverect's omnichannel capabilities in the UK market, helping restaurants meet growing demand for efficient, tech-enabled service. At peak times, restaurants saw queues disappear and ticket sizes soar 32%, within a few weeks of installing Deliverect Kiosk. Further, early customers noted a 17% reduction in average order time, while 50% of kiosk orders included an upsell and 38% contained at least one paid add-on, a powerful combination that lifts revenue while reducing operational pressure.

With Deliverect Kiosk, restaurants gain more than just a self-service screen, they unlock a cloud-based, fully integrated ordering experience designed to drive conversion and scale with ease. Operating entirely in the cloud, the Kiosk ensures that menus are centrally managed and updated in real time across all locations, with built-in upselling and smart bundling to grow ticket sizes, no staff involvement required. Whether counter-service, QSR, or dine-in, the Kiosk offers flexible hardware options, floor-standing, wall-mounted, or countertop to suit any restaurant layout. It supports multilingual ordering, localised promotions, and loyalty integrations to engage customers across diverse markets. Real-time stock synchronisation with your POS ensures diners only see what's available; creating a smoother, more satisfying guest experience from first tap to order fulfilment.

"The timing of this launch couldn't be more relevant," said Joe Heather, Regional General Manager at Deliverect. "With the recent increases to the National Minimum Wage and National Insurance contributions coming into effect in April, operators are feeling the squeeze. Deliverect Kiosk gives restaurants a practical way to manage rising labour costs, streamlining front-of-house operations, speeding up service, and allowing staff to focus on more valuable, customer-facing tasks."

The launch comes at a critical time as UK operators face mounting pressure from labour shortages, operational bottlenecks during peak hours, and rising consumer demand for fast, tech-powered experiences. With built-in upselling, real-time menu sync, and full integrations with POS, KDS, and delivery aggregators, Deliverect Kiosk puts operators in control, offering centralised configuration, smart product availability sync, loyalty integrations, and access to real-time transaction dashboards, offering greater flexibility for restaurants. It's a unified solution that optimises performance both on- and off-premise, while simplifying day-to-day management for restaurant teams.

Key Benefits of Deliverect Kiosk:

Faster service: Self-ordering reduces queue times and improves order throughput.

Higher order value: AI-powered upsell prompts and event-based promotions encourage add-ons and upgrades.

AI-powered upsell prompts and event-based promotions encourage add-ons and upgrades. Rapid deployment with plug-and-play hardware: Powered by Fox Kiosk, the most operator-friendly, modular solution on the market. Deliverect Kiosk features an all-in-one design with built-in NFC (Near Field Communication) for secure contactless payments (via Deliverect Pay) and printer-free QR code digital receipts. Its sleek 22" touchscreen is available in wall, counter, or floor-mounted formats, enabling flexible installation with minimal setup. Restaurants can go live in under four weeks with minimal IT involvement-ideal for fast-paced, high-volume environments.

Full ecosystem integrations: Syncs with Deliverect's full platform, including delivery channels, POS, and CRM tools.

The Kiosk will be offered as part of a bundled product suite with Deliverect Restaurants, ensuring operators benefit from an end-to-end, fully integrated system that connects in-store and digital ordering workflows. Deliverect Kiosk is already available to restaurants across Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and Belgium. It is live across the UK starting in May, with further international expansion planned later in 2025.

For more information about Deliverect Kiosk, visit deliverect.com.

ABOUT DELIVERECT

Deliverect is a global ecosystem of on and off-premise solutions for digital sales. Its API-first software helps enterprises of all sizes to sell anywhere and deliver everywhere across 52+ global markets. Currently, Deliverect powers 60,000+ establishments, including renowned chains like Taco Bell, Burger King UK, Little Caesars, and Pret A Manger. To find out more information, visit deliverect.com.

