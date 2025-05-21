Brainomix Appoints Khush F. Mehta as Chair to Support Global Expansion and Commercial Growth

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader in AI-powered imaging solutions in stroke and lung fibrosis, today announced the appointment of Khush F. Mehta as Chair of the Board. He succeeds Professor Jacqueline ('Jackie') Hunter CBE, who has served as Chair for the past five years.

Khush brings more than two decades of global strategic and operational leadership in healthcare, having recently served as Chairman of Arterys, a pioneer of AI in medical imaging, which was acquired by Tempus AI in 2022. Prior to this, Khush was the Chief Strategy Officer at Siemens Healthcare, the head of the company for Asia Pacific and also held various leadership roles in the US and Germany. He has an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a Master's degree in Commerce and Financial Management from Sydenham College in Mumbai.

Based in the US, Khush will support Brainomix's continued internationalization, helping guide its next phase of growth as it deepens its presence in the US and explores new markets for its AI imaging solutions in stroke and lung fibrosis.

The appointment follows the company's recent £14M ($18M) Series C investment, which provides the resources to accelerate commercial expansion of its stroke platform in the US and international markets. Brainomix recently secured a major FDA clearance for a novel and patented feature in its Brainomix 360 platform, reinforcing its position as a leader in the AI imaging space.

Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder at Brainomix, said, "We are delighted to welcome Khush as Chair at a pivotal growth stage for Brainomix. His extensive leadership across international markets, coupled with his deep expertise in healthcare AI, makes him an ideal Chair to help navigate our further global expansion. As we scale our impact across stroke and lung disease, his guidance will be invaluable in driving forward our mission to improve outcomes for patients worldwide."

"I would like to thank Jackie for her excellent mentorship and strategic leadership through critical early stages of our growth. During her time as Chair, Brainomix has more than doubled in size and delivered on our ambitions to secure widespread adoption of our stroke platform, advance our e-Lung platform and expand beyond the UK into international markets, including the US."

Khush F. Mehta, Chair of Brainomix, said, "Brainomix has developed one of the most clinically impactful AI platforms, with demonstrative real-world data showing a transformative effect on stroke care. I'm honored to support the company in its next chapter, as it expands into new geographies and therapeutic areas. With a strong foundation in Europe and an growing footprint in the US, Brainomix is uniquely positioned to become a global leader in healthcare AI."

Prof Jackie Hunter CBE, Outgoing Chair of Brainomix, said, "The past five years have been a very exciting time for Brainomix, as we successfully progressed from a start-up to an established scale-up. We have seen extensive clinical adoption of our Brainomix 360 Stroke tool, and have expanded our footprint in Life Sciences, securing a number of strategic partnerships with leading global pharma companies who recognize the distinct value of our cutting-edge technology. I am excited to see the world-class team at Brainomix continue to deliver positive impact for patients globally."

Andrew Barker, Brainomix's first Chair and most recently Founder Director, has retired from the Board. Andrew's leadership and guidance was integral to the company's evolution from an aspiring University of Oxford spin-out to a successful start-up robustly positioned for sustained success.

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. With origins as a spinout from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company with offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 20 countries. A private company, backed by leading healthtech investors, Brainomix has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that have been clinically adopted in hundreds of hospitals worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving increased treatment rates and improving functional independence for patients.

