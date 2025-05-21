Tequila Enemigo Launches The World's First Player Cocktail Series with Global Debut of 'The Jiménez Handshake Margarita'

Crafted by Handshake Speakeasy - Named World's Best Bar - the First Signature Serve Kicks Off a Global Series Ahead of the World Cup, Blending Sport, Spirits, and Storytelling

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning luxury Tequila brand, Tequila Enemigo , proudly unveils The Jiménez Handshake Margarita - the world's first cocktail created in collaboration with the World's Best Bar, Handshake Speakeasy, and an English Premier League team. Crafted in honor of Fulham's Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez, the cocktail made its exclusive debut at Craven Cottage alongside Jiménez and his Fulham teammates Jorge Cuenca, Bernd Leno, and Andreas Pereira.

The launch marks the beginning of a groundbreaking Tequila Enemigo cocktail series celebrating Fulham players, with each serve blending elite sport, world-class mixology, and modern cultural identity. The Jiménez Handshake Margarita is the first in a lineup set to roll out ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with future cocktails to be introduced in honor of other Fulham players, representing their individual cultural traditions alongside Tequila Enemigo.

Created by Eric Van Beek, Co-Owner and Bar Director at the world-renowned Handshake Speakeasy, The Jiménez Handshake Margarita is a liquid tribute to Raúl Jiménez's journey from the streets of Tepeji del Río to the bright lights of the Premier League. Rooted in storytelling, precision, and cultural pride, the cocktail features hibiscus to evoke Mexican culinary tradition, balanced by lime and vanilla for a subtle sweetness. Paired with the incredibly smooth Enemigo Blanco 55, it captures the spirit of Mexico in every sip.

The creation of The Jiménez Handshake Margarita marks a milestone moment for Tequila Enemigo, a brand rooted in pushing the boundaries of modern Mexican craftsmanship.

"This is more than a cocktail, it's a celebration of identity," said Sebastian Gonzalez, Co-Founder of Tequila Enemigo. "Raúl is a hero for the Mexican national team, and honoring his story through a drink that highlights our shared heritage fills me with pride. This drink and collaboration represents everything Enemigo stands for - bold vision, precision, and soul."

"The Jiménez Handshake Margarita combines the passion and precision Raúl brings to the pitch with the tradition and expertise behind every bottle of Tequila Enemigo," says Rodrigo Urraca, Co-Owner and Head of Public Relations at Handshake Speakeasy. "Bringing this to life with two brands rooted in Mexican history and artistry is a dream come true."

The launch continues Tequila Enemigo's trailblazing partnership with Fulham FC - the first Premier League sponsorship by a Tequila brand. The partnership spans game-day activations, curated cocktails and elevated hospitality experiences throughout Craven Cottage and across Fulham Pier. Enemigo plays a prominent role throughout the stadium, from its signature bar to VIP tasting events.

The Jiménez Handshake Margarita will be available across Craven Cottage and Fulham Pier this summer and in limited release at select Enemigo partner venues worldwide, continuing to bridge the worlds of luxury spirits and global football culture ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With 15 Double Gold Awards, 5 Tequila of the Year Awards, and 60+ international honors Awards, Tequila Enemigo continues to redefine modern Tequila, giving an indescribable experience with every sip.

About Tequila Enemigo

Tequila Enemigo is redefining the world of ultra-premium Tequila with its award-winning expressions crafted in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico. Brought to life in 2017 by Robin Clough, Sebastian Gonzalez, and Max Davies-Gilbert, the trio set out to change the status quo of Premium Tequila. Bringing together traditional Mexican craftsmanship with European luxury, made with 100% of the finest Blue Weber Agave, and filtered mineral-rich water of the Volcán de Tequila, Enemigo has garnered international acclaim with over 60 global awards. The brand's incredible momentum, including its 2023 acquisition by MadaLuxe Group , one of the largest luxury companies in America, has secured their position in top venues worldwide - from Mexico City to London, New York to Dubai, Los Angeles to Milan - offering sippers a refined experience that sets a new industry standard. As of May 2025, Camus has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Tequila Enemigo in France.

Tequila Enemigo's award-winning expressions, including the Enemigo Blanco 55, Añejo Cristalino 89, and Extra Añejo 00, are now available at every appropriate bar at Craven Cottage and Fulham Pier, with a dedicated Enemigo Cocktail Bar in the centre of the Riverside, on level 0.

