Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
Applaud Wins Top AI Award for Real-World HR Impact at Global Tech & AI Awards 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applaud, the HR-focused, employee-led disruptor for the world of work, today announced that its generative-AI HR platform has captured the flagship AI Award at the Global Tech & AI Awards 2025. Chosen from eight international finalists, Applaud prevailed not for flashy features, but for the measurable value it delivers to real employees and HR teams.

Judges highlighted the company's deployment at Smith+Nephew, where the People+Connect platform unifies Workday, ServiceNow, Saba, and more into one consumer-grade hub. A 24/7 AI Assistant now handles thousands of multilingual queries each month, slashing support tickets and lifting satisfaction scores in just three months-all with built-in domain controls, human oversight, and zero use of customer data for model training.

"Employees aren't looking for gimmicks; they just want answers fast," said Ivan Harding, Co-Founder and CEO of Applaud. "This award validates our People 1st, Tech 2nd promise: give a company's most important customers the HR tech they deserve, and real results follow."

Applaud's no-code, cloud-native suite layers AI, knowledge management, journeys, and case management across existing HR infrastructure. By putting employees at the center of their everyday world of work, the platform empowers HR to do more for their people, without heavy IT resources or endless customization cycles.

"Winning against bigger competitors proves that size doesn't limit impact," Harding added. "We stay small, agile, and hands-on so we can move faster to solve everyday problems for HR teams and their people."

About the Global Tech & AI Awards

Held on 14 May 2025 at 155 Bishopsgate, London, the Global Tech & AI Awards celebrate ethical AI innovations that drive productivity, customer experience, and transformative change.

About Applaud

Applaud is the HR-focused, employee-led disruptor for the world of work. Our HRSD suite creates an employee's world of work, all in one place, delivering more human, intuitive, and rewarding HR experiences. Built entirely around the employee, Applaud empowers employees to self-serve, helping HR do more for their people. Visit www.applaudhr.com for more information.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applaud-wins-top-ai-award-for-real-world-hr-impact-at-global-tech--ai-awards-2025-302460847.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
