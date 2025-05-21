Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish publishes interim report Q1 2025

Crunchfish publishes the company's interim report for Q1 2025. CEO Joachim Samuelsson comments that this quarter represents a defining turnaround for Crunchfish's position to deliver on the immense promise of offline payments in India and beyond.

Group financials 2025-01-01 2025-03-31 2024-01-01 2024-03-31 2024-01-01 2024-12-31 Net sales (SEK) 285 174 1 665 338 2 933 125 Profit or loss before tax (SEK) -5 108 688 -6 254 983 -26 447 003 Earnings per share (SEK) -0,08 -0,16 -0,60 Equity-assets-ratio (%) 85,2% 82,1% 85,8% Total cash and bank balances (SEK) 14 081 787 21 985 320 17 276 249

The report is available as an attached document to this press release as well as through the company's website .

"This quarter represents a defining turnaround for Crunchfish as we position ourselves to deliver on the immense promise of offline payments in India and beyond. Our journey to the solution that will finally resonate in the market has not been without its challenges. However, as the saying goes, "third time's the charm," and after two previous attempts, we now have a breakthrough strategy that we are very optimistic will succeed and scale effectively.", says Joachim Samuelsson, Crunchfish's CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information is Crunchfish AB obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 21st May 2025 at 08:30 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a fintech company providing a Digital Cash solution enabling offline payments. The solution is designed for banks, payment services, and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Crunchfish Digital Cash augments payment systems by offering resilience in case of lost internet connections or server failures. The company, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and a subsidiary in India, is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016.