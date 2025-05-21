Anzeige
21.05.2025 08:30 Uhr
Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc to consolidate North American drilling tools manufacturing

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and construction industries, will consolidate some of its drilling tools manufacturing from Canada to Mexico to increase efficiency. As a result, the manufacturing site in Langley, Canada, will be closed.

Epiroc will move the manufacturing of rotary and raiseboring drilling tools from Langley to its factory in Matehuala, Mexico, where rock drills are also currently produced. The relocation of production equipment from Canada to Mexico will begin in the third quarter 2025 and the consolidation will be completed by the first quarter 2027, when the production in Langley will be closed. Around 65 employees will be affected and Epiroc will have restructuring costs of approximately MSEK 70 (excluding tax impacts) in the second quarter 2025.

"We regret that this move will affect our appreciated colleagues in Langley. This action is, however, necessary to optimize how we serve our customers throughout the Americas, while keeping Epiroc strong and agile for the future," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO.

"The consolidation will create better and more sustainable conditions for Epiroc to maintain and strengthen its presence throughout the Americas, without compromising on the quality or availability of the products," says Martin Hjerpe, President of Epiroc's Tools division.

The business to be moved belongs to the Tools division.


Rotary drill pipes

For more information please contact:
Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager
+46 70 347 2455
media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and construction customers, and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 64 billion in 2024, and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

