FullyAI becomes the core AI intelligence layer powering operational guidance, prediction models, and personalized AI experiences across Circus' robotics and software stack

Technology to leverage billions of data points from Circus robotic systems to scale a global intelligence network for its autonomous food systems and nutrition patterns

FullyAI's team becomes part of Circus, including new leadership in AI and growth to scale the next phase of intelligent food autonomy

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1, a global technology leader in AI-robotics for the food service industry, today announces the successful acquisition of agentic AI company FullyAI, marking a major milestone in its mission to build a unified intelligence layer across its robotics and software. FullyAI will become the cognitive engine of the Circus ecosystem starting with a fully integrated AI-powered voice ordering terminal and expanding into real-time operational decision-making, predictive maintenance, autonomous optimization, and highly personalized user experiences across the Circus AI-Software and robotics ecosystem.

By leveraging billions of data points at scale from Circus' patented CA-1 meal supply robots, FullyAI unlocks a continuously learning, self-improving intelligence layer that connects every robot and software process in real time.

Integrated with Circus proprietary systems, this unified ecosystem understands context, demand, and behavioral patterns through multiple owned data streams including inventory and procurement systems, customer profiling, and real-time robot operations. This continuous flow of insights forms the foundation for the first ever global nutrition intelligence network allowing Circus systems to anticipate demand, adapt dynamically, and scale precision nutrition worldwide. The operational layer (CircusOS), the physical AI-robotics layer (CA-1), and the intelligence layer (FullyAI) now work together seamlessly.

"FullyAI further advances our autonomous systems and software into a true intelligent ecosystem: one that oversees, learns, and predicts. With this acquisition, we are laying the groundwork for a global nutrition intelligence layer comparable to what Tesla has built in autonomous driving or Meta in social data leveraging every data point to better understand complex nutrition patterns. With the acquisition of Fully, we are also expanding our growing stack of proprietary IP in the field of global nutrition autonomy for humans", comments CEO and Founder of Circus SE, Nikolas Bullwinkel on the successful acquisition.

As part of the acquisition, the FullyAI engineering team and management joined Circus. Niklas von Weihe, previously working closely with Meta's (Nasdaq: META) advanced AI teams, joins as Director of AI. Minh Dao, former CEO of a leading growth and brand consultancy with clients like Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), joins as VP of Growth, overseeing new product verticals and brand scale initiatives.

The transaction was completed on the terms defined in the ad hoc announcement dated January 12, 2025, including the issuance of 400,000 new shares with a 36-month lock-up period. The next steps required under company law to implement the acquisition are expected to be completed by the end of June.

For more information, visit: www.circus-group.com/fully-ai

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global technology company in the field of embodied AI and AI software for the food service industry, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive sectors. With its core product, the CA-1 robot, Circus is a pioneer in applying embodied AI, integrating cutting-edge technologies into real-world operations, and transforming the food service industry. By combining advanced robotics, AI-driven software, and a mission to solve global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomous systems and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany and with a rapidly growing international presence, Circus leads the next generation of AI applications.

About FullyAI

FullyAI is the agentic AI company powering the intelligence layer of Circus SE's robotics and software ecosystem. Now fully integrated into Circus following its acquisition in May 2025, FullyAI enables real-time operational decision-making, predictive maintenance, and personalized user experiences by processing billions of data points from CA-1 autonomous cooking robots. Acting as the cognitive engine behind the system, FullyAI transforms data streams into actionable insights, helping Circus build the world's first global nutrition intelligence network and scale precision nutrition through autonomous food systems.

Language: English Company: Circus SE Hongkongstrasse 6 20457 Hamburg Germany E-mail: ir@circus-group.com Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors ISIN: DE000A2YN355 WKN: A2YN35 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange

