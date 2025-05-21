Indian solar manufacturers are exploring hybrid solutions like BC-TOPCon to bridge tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and back-contact (BC) technologies, aiming to optimize efficiency while leveraging existing infrastructure. From pv magazine USA India's solar manufacturing sector is at the cusp of a significant technological transformation. While TOPCon technology dominates the domestic landscape, the global module market is shifting toward back-contact solar modules - the next frontier in efficiency. A recent Mercom report projects TOPCon to account for over 58% of India's annual solar ...

