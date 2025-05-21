Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
Earthling Security Enables DocketScope to Achieve FedRAMP ATO

Finanznachrichten News

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Earthling Security, LLC, a leading FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), has successfully conducted a FedRAMP Moderate Rev. 5 assessment for DocketScope, a prominent cloud service provider. The assessment, which included rigorous, in-depth testing of security controls, penetration testing, and phishing exercises, led to DocketScope receiving an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the FedRAMP PMO after recently obtaining their agency ATO in 2024.

FedRAMP 3PAO

FedRAMP 3PAO

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that ensures the security of cloud services used by federal agencies. By providing a standardized framework for security assessments, authorization, and continuous monitoring, FedRAMP streamlines the adoption of secure cloud technologies across the federal government. It enables cloud service providers to meet stringent security requirements, ensuring the protection of sensitive government data. FedRAMP authorizations are essential for cloud providers seeking to conduct business with federal agencies.

"DocketScope's ATO reflects our rigorous approach to cloud security compliance, ensuring CSPs align with the stringent requirements of FedRAMP and NIST SP 800-53," said Jon Riddle, Manager, Compliance Assessment Services at Earthling Security.

"Serving as the 3PAO for this authorization underscores Earthling's depth in conducting comprehensive assessments aligned with FedRAMP's rigorous security framework. We're thrilled with DocketScopes' preparation and successful assessment," said Yusuf Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Earthling Security.

About DocketScope
DocketScope (www.DocketScope.com) is a leading training provider to federal agencies on regulatory processes. DOCKETSCOPE® software transforms public comments analysis for proposed regulations with intuitive, advanced technology. Using simple navigation, a best-practice approach, built-in analytics, and a transparent workflow, DocketScope is essential for efficiently analyzing public comments to support any type of rulemaking.

About Earthling Security
Earthling Security, LLC. is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Compliant Managed Security Services Provider (CMSSP) solutions company. Amongst our other certifications, Earthling has also been an accredited StateRAMP and FedRAMP 3PAO since 2012. Earthling's focus is to provide strategic and tailored cyber and business solutions to support the mission of our valued clients. Earthling is a comprehensive, managed security services provider and cybersecurity company.

For more information about us, please visit Earthling's website: www.earthlingsecurity.com

For more information about our FedRAMP Gap Analysis & Workshop visit: Earthling | Free FedRAMP Gap Analysis & Workshop

For press inquiries or sales, please contact the Executive Sales Representative: melissa.romero@earthlingsecurity.com

Contact Information

Yusuf Ahmed
CEO
yaa@earthlingsecurity.com
2024454959

Melissa Romero
Sales Representative
melissa.romero@earthlingsecurity.com
877-282-2137

.

SOURCE: Earthling Security



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/earthling-security-enables-docketscope-to-achieve-fedramp-ato-1029945

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
