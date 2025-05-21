Earthling Security Enables DocketScope to Achieve FedRAMP ATO

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Earthling Security, LLC, a leading FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), has successfully conducted a FedRAMP Moderate Rev. 5 assessment for DocketScope, a prominent cloud service provider. The assessment, which included rigorous, in-depth testing of security controls, penetration testing, and phishing exercises, led to DocketScope receiving an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the FedRAMP PMO after recently obtaining their agency ATO in 2024.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that ensures the security of cloud services used by federal agencies. By providing a standardized framework for security assessments, authorization, and continuous monitoring, FedRAMP streamlines the adoption of secure cloud technologies across the federal government. It enables cloud service providers to meet stringent security requirements, ensuring the protection of sensitive government data. FedRAMP authorizations are essential for cloud providers seeking to conduct business with federal agencies.

"DocketScope's ATO reflects our rigorous approach to cloud security compliance, ensuring CSPs align with the stringent requirements of FedRAMP and NIST SP 800-53," said Jon Riddle, Manager, Compliance Assessment Services at Earthling Security.

"Serving as the 3PAO for this authorization underscores Earthling's depth in conducting comprehensive assessments aligned with FedRAMP's rigorous security framework. We're thrilled with DocketScopes' preparation and successful assessment," said Yusuf Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Earthling Security.

About DocketScope

DocketScope ( www.DocketScope.com ) is a leading training provider to federal agencies on regulatory processes. DOCKETSCOPE® software transforms public comments analysis for proposed regulations with intuitive, advanced technology. Using simple navigation, a best-practice approach, built-in analytics, and a transparent workflow, DocketScope is essential for efficiently analyzing public comments to support any type of rulemaking.

About Earthling Security

Earthling Security, LLC. is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Compliant Managed Security Services Provider (CMSSP) solutions company. Amongst our other certifications, Earthling has also been an accredited StateRAMP and FedRAMP 3PAO since 2012. Earthling's focus is to provide strategic and tailored cyber and business solutions to support the mission of our valued clients. Earthling is a comprehensive, managed security services provider and cybersecurity company.

