Engineers at Monash University have a developed a next-generation water-based battery suitable for application in residential use and compatible with rooftop solar in real time. From pv magazine Australia Researchers at the Monash University Department of Materials and Science and Engineering have developed a water-based battery potentially capable of providing compact, high-performance battery systems for residential use. Typically used in large-scale energy storage due to their size and slow charge speeds, the flow battery study has fixed the speed problem, making it ideal for households. Monash ...

