New Devices to Feature More Google Cloud AI Capabilities and Extended Security Updates Through to 2030

Following Google I/O 2025, global technology brand HONOR today announced its commitment to providing 6 years of Android OS and security updates, for its upcoming HONOR 400 Series. These new devices will feature advanced AI capabilities built using Google technology, as well as, an update to Android 16 in 2025.

Android 16 Beta 3 version has already been made available to developers on the HONOR Magic7 Pro since 7th May 2025.

At the Forefront of Android Development and Implementation

Building on its long-standing collaboration with Google, HONOR is among the first to bring the latest Android experience to its users. This collaboration enables HONOR to provide developers with quick access to the latest Android releases, along with ensuring customers experience the most recent and secure Android features without delay.

Last year, HONOR led the industry by being among the first to release the Android 15 Beta version to HONOR developers. Continuing this tradition of innovation, the Android 16 Beta 3 version has already been made available to developers on the HONOR Magic7 Pro since 7th May 2025.

Android 16 Update

The HONOR Magic7 Pro, HONOR Magic V3, and the upcoming HONOR 400 Series are all scheduled to receive updates to a MagicOS version based on Android 16, later this year. This commitment ensures HONOR users will continue to enjoy cutting-edge technology and enhanced security features as soon as they become available.

Fostering Open Collaboration in the Intelligent Era

HONOR's commitment to open collaboration stands as a cornerstone of the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, which aims to co-create an open, value-sharing ecosystem with global partners.

Using Google's state of the art video generation model, Veo 2 on Google Cloud's Vertex AI, users for the first time will be able to explore different possibilities through image to video generation, which will debut on the HONOR 400 series.

