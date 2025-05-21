This year's award winners, Brenntag and e&, will be recognised at CX Summit EMEA

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Brenntag and e& are the winners of its 2025 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The award recognises organisations that place their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations to drive business outcomes, including building sustainable growth, customer loyalty, and employee engagement. Both recipients will be celebrated at CX Summit EMEA, a leading event for CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders to learn best practices and receive actionable advice, being held in London and digitally from 2-4 June 2025. This year's recognition highlights two firms: one leading the charge on customer obsession in the B2B sector and the other in B2C.

Brenntag, a global leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, has been selected for embedding customer obsession into its B2B operations spanning 72 countries. The firm earned the award for operationalising customer obsession through key companywide initiatives, including a CX ambassador programme that has trained more than 500 employees to champion customer experience excellence and its CX war room task force that is set up to address systemic customer pain points through cross-functional collaboration.

"At Brenntag, our approach to customer centricity is rooted in delivering truly personalised and impactful customer experiences," said Malc Magee, director of customer experience, Brenntag Essentials EMEA. "Our laser-focus on prioritising our customers' needs has enabled us to foster a culture that goes far beyond transactional interactions. When customers know that we genuinely listen, act, and care about their experience, we build long-term loyalty."

e&, a global technology group, has been recognised for its customer-centric transformation across its technology business. The company undertook a comprehensive three-year transformation initiative aimed at aligning its corporate strategy with the customer journey. By proactively listening to customers and acting on their feedback, e& has successfully delivered enhanced experiences across every touchpoint, resulting in measurable business outcomes.

"At e&, we believe that exceptional customer experiences are rooted in actively listening to our customers," said Chris Lipman, chief customer experience officer, e& UAE. "Through initiatives such as the monthly 'Customer Hour' sessions, which foster organisation-wide collaboration around customer feedback, and the 'Beyond the Desk' programme, which promotes empathy and a deeper understanding of customer challenges among e& leadership, we continue to prioritise customer satisfaction at every level."

"We congratulate both e& and Brenntag for winning Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award in EMEA," said Martin Gill, vice president and research director at Forrester and host of CX Summit EMEA. "These firms are leading examples of how to embed customer centricity into every business decision, not just in isolated customer interactions, to drive tangible business success."

