Atos International: Atos positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services report

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

Atos positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services report

Paris, France - May 21, 2025 - Atos today announces that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner® in its 2025 Magic Quadrantfor Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS), based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This is the ninth consecutive year that Atos has been placed in the Leaders quadrant in a Gartner Magic Quadrant report dedicated to Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS)1.

Atos' digital workplace services provide end-to-end Engaged Employee Experiencethrough digital collaboration and productivity tools, as well as intelligent customer care services that enable new ways of working and include 20 'Tech for Good' features to address clients' CSR goals.

Persona-based employee journeys enable secure and effortless access to applications, resources and devices from any location, allowing every individual to maximize their contribution, regardless of disability or impairment.

Atos sustainable digital workplace suite, that is included in its ODWS portfolio, fosters more sustainable and cost-effective workplace environments through transparent, responsible sourcing and device lifecycle management to reduce customers' carbon footprint across the ecosystem.

Atos Experience Operations Center (XOC) launched in 2024, leverages cognitive analytics, virtual agents, remote diagnostics, innovative device provisioning and robust asset tracking for a secure, frictionless employee device support experience, and also complements Atos' service desk with proactive issue resolution.

To quickly identify and address employees' IT issues before they impact their activity and business operations, the Atos Experience Operations Center (XOC) leverages automation and AI and aggregates data in real time to inform decisions about digital employee experience, allowing agile and responsive decision-making and problem resolution before users are affected.

Leon Gilbert, EVP & Head of Digital Workplace Business Line, Atos, said: "Gartner recognition is an honor that we believe reflects on our breakthrough approach to human-centric, flexible and hybrid digital workplace environments powered by state-of-the-art technologies and on our commitment to co-create with our customers outcome-driven tailored services. This recognition gives us confidence in our capacity to further transform the future of work."

The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant evaluated 18 service providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

To download a copy of the report, please go to https://atos.net/en/lp/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-outsourced-digital-workplace-services-2025

***

Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, By Karl Rosander, Matt Baldino, Biswajit Maity, Andrea Lanzavecchia, Katja Ruud, Tom Sieber, 24 March 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 74,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 68 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net| +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

1 The 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services replaces three separate regional Magic Quadrants for North America, Europe and the Asia/Pacific region, called Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services (2017-2021).

Attachment

  • PR-Atos positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2d8a7749-7b3f-4b52-82b6-0977e2b26664)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
