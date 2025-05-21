Honor Device Co., Ltd: HONOR Commits to 6-Years of Android Updates for the Upcoming HONOR 400 Series

New Devices to Feature More Google AI Capabilities and Extended Security Updates Through 2030

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Google I/O 2025, global technology brand HONOR today announced its commitment to providing 6 years[1] of Android updates for its upcoming HONOR 400 Series. This series will also feature advanced AI capabilities built using Google technology.

At the Forefront of Android Development and Implementation

Building on its long-standing collaboration with Google, HONOR is among the first to bring the latest Android experience to its users. This collaboration enables HONOR to provide developers with quick access to the latest Android releases, allowing users to experience the most recent and secure Android[2] features without delay.

Last year, HONOR led the industry by being among the first to release the Android 15 Beta version to HONOR developers. Continuing this tradition of innovation, the Android 16 Beta 3 version has already been made available to developers on the HONOR Magic7 Pro since May 7th.

Fostering Open Collaboration in the Intelligent Era

HONOR's commitment to open collaboration stands as a cornerstone of the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, which aims at co-creating an open, value-sharing ecosystem with global partners. The deepening long-term partnership between HONOR and global partners exemplifies the essence of the HONOR ALPHA PLAN in action.

With HONOR 400 Series, users can explore different possibilities with AI Image to Video[3] generation on Vertex using Google's state of the art video generation model, Veo 2. The feature transforms static images - ranging from real photos and AI-generated artwork to precious old photographs - into captivating 5-7 second short videos and live photos.

Technology enthusiasts and consumers alike can look forward to the launch of the HONOR 400 Series, which promises to deliver these advanced AI capabilities through the power of open collaboration.

[1] HONOR 400 Series users in the EU are the first to benefit from the 6 years of Android updates. [2] Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. [3] It will be upgraded via OTA. The specific implementation effect may vary depending on the usage scenario, please refer to the actual experience. Global Initial Sale Period (excluding Latin America and Eurasia): Duration: May 15 - August 31, 2025. Users can claim 2 months of free access via the photo gallery. Extension eligibility will be assessed based on actual usage frequency. Offer Details: After claiming the free access, users can enjoy up to 10 free uses per day within the 2-month period. Note: Offer availability and details vary by region. Please refer to the actual user experience. Avoid using photos of celebrities, political figures, national flags and other sensitive information to prevent risk control.

