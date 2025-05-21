Anzeige
WKN: A40BGK | ISIN: DK0062616637
Tradegate
21.05.25
37,040 Euro
-0,16 % -0,060
Svitzer Group A/S: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S accepts delisting of Svitzer's shares

Finanznachrichten News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to Svitzer Group A/S' (Svitzer) company announcement dated 21 May 2025 regarding Svitzer's Board of Directors' decision to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen) to have Svitzer's shares (ISIN DK0062616637) (the Shares) removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Nasdaq Copenhagen has today accepted to remove the Shares from trading and official listing.

The last day of trading and official listing will be Thursday 22 May 2025.

The delisting of the Shares is a result of the contemplated compulsory acquisition by APMHI Invest A/S (APMHI) in accordance with sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act which will be initiated on Friday 23 May 2025, being the first business day after the last day of trading and official listing of the Shares.

Separate notice on the compulsory acquisition will be made by APMHI in accordance with the relevant provisions set out in sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act, including through the IT system of the Danish Business Authority and on Svitzer's website: www.svitzer.com.

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With around 450 vessels, Svitzer's services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A
T: +45 24941654
E: ir@svitzer.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
