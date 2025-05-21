Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Bodor Laser has once again secured the No. 1 position in global fiber laser cutting machine sales volume, with over 8,000 units (1kW and above)-marking its sixth consecutive year at the top, confirmed by Shenzhen Qianzhan Industry Research Institute.

Bodor Laser Ranks Global No.1 in Fiber Laser Cutting Machine Sales Volume for Six Consecutive Years

Bodor offers a complete fiber laser product ecosystem designed to meet global manufacturers' evolving needs. Its portfolio includes high-performance machines for cutting sheet metal, tubes, profiles, and integrated systems, as well as handheld laser welding and smart automation solutions tailored for modern industrial applications.

According to the authority institute HPO Forecasting, Bodor is ranked 17th in the list of the top 25 global machine tool manufacturers for 2024, and is the only brand in the list that specializes in laser cutting technology.

Over the next five years, Bodor will deepen this strategy by advancing core technologies, expanding application scenarios, and aligning closely with evolving customer needs. The company will continue to build a comprehensive product line anchored in world-class quality, while also strengthening global operations, talent acquisition, and service systems. Through innovation, focus, and bold positioning, Bodor aims to solidify its status as a global industry leader.

"Bodor will continue delivering exceptional value to global customers through relentless innovation," stated Zhihao ZHAN, SVP of Global Marketing at Bodor Laser. "We remain dedicated to driving high-quality growth by deeply integrating our product, market, and brand strategies. As we move forward on our journey toward ten-billion-level revenue, we will focus on strengthening global competitiveness, expanding strategic markets, and unlocking new industrial value for our customers worldwide."

Looking ahead, Bodor's global headquarters-Dream Park-is set to open in 2025. This nearly 250,000 m² GFA(Gross Floor Area) smart manufacturing hub will integrate R&D, production, and system-level innovation across high-power laser systems, automation solutions, core components, and industrial software. Designed to drive the next phase of intelligent manufacturing, Dream Park will raise the bar for quality, efficiency, and design-delivering world-class solutions to manufacturers around the globe.

To explore Bodor's advanced solutions and discover how they can enhance your manufacturing processes, visit Bodor or contact our expert team.

