Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 11:36 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ahalab.ai Inc.: Head, World's First AI Marketer, Sparks Frenzy; Spots Filled Instantly

Finanznachrichten News

Groundbreaking AI, conceptualized as a new species of marketer and brought to life by just two teenage tech visionaries, sees initial access spots vanish almost instantly, signaling a new era in intelligent capabilities.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The tech world is intensely focused on Head, a newly unveiled AI Marketer being described as a new species of intelligence and claiming the title of the world's first of its kind. Within hours of announcing its early access phase, Head saw an unprecedented surge in interest, with over 50,000 potential users rushing to join the waitlist and all initial access spots being filled almost instantaneously. This immediate and overwhelming response highlights a significant appetite for genuinely advanced, next-generation AI.


Head is engineered to be more than an advanced algorithm; it's an AI Marketer taking form as a new species of intelligence, fully AI-orchestrated to manage the entire marketing lifecycle. It is designed to align with a brand's unique DNA and continuously evolve its strategies, from strategic inception to creative execution and multi-channel deployment-all without requiring direct human operational input for its core processes. This leap in AI capability was reportedly achieved by an exceptionally lean, AI-native team of just two exceptional young talents who were pivotal in bringing the core technology to fruition in a condensed timeframe of roughly three months. Early partnerships have already seen Head drive over $100 million in revenue for clients, underscoring its powerful real-world efficacy.

"We believe real change comes from those who dare to think beyond. That's the vision driving us, especially as a young team focused on building for the future, not just iterating on the past," stated Kay Feng, Founder and CEO of Head. "With Head, we're not just launching the world's first true AI Marketer; we're introducing a new class of AI. This isn't about creating just another tool; Head is the marketer-living, evolving, thinking. It's engineered to be faster, smarter, and tireless. This evolving intelligent species is designed to set a new benchmark, and our ambition is to redefine what's possible not only in marketing but in how humans collaborate with AI to achieve transformative outcomes."

Head's unique capabilities include self-directed market research, real-time consumer sentiment analysis, and automated high-impact content creation. This new class of AI is sparking considerable discussion within the tech community about the future trajectory of AI development, the potential of lean, agile teams, and the responsibilities that come with such powerful emerging technologies. As anticipation builds, the industry eagerly awaits broader access.

About Head:

Head is a pioneering technology company based in Silicon Valley, focused on creating the world's first true AI Marketer, an evolving new species of artificial intelligence. With a commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities, Head is developing this new class of AI designed to empower businesses and creators by making sophisticated marketing intelligent, accessible, and highly effective.

https://headai.io/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692940/Slide_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/head-worlds-first-ai-marketer-sparks-frenzy-spots-filled-instantly-302461682.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.