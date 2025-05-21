Global Brands Magazine: BOLD PRIME WINS THE BEST EMERGING CFD BROKER, ASIA AWARD AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Prime, a leading forex brand in Asia, has been recognised with the prestigious title of 'Best Emerging CFD Broker, Asia, 2025' award by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) at the renowned Global Brand Awards. This distinguished recognition underscores Bold Prime's exceptional dedication to forex brokerage.

The Global Brand Awards celebrate the highest achievements across industries worldwide. Bold Prime has been honoured with this award for its commitment to client-centric approach, its innovation and industry recognition setting new benchmarks in CFD brokerage services.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "On behalf of Global Brands Magazine, I congratulate Bold Prime on winning the 'Best Emerging CFD Broker, Asia, 2025 award. This achievement reflects your dedication to excellence and innovation in the financial industry. Well done!"

Commenting on the award, Teng, Chief Regional Officer of Bold Prime, said: "The award reflects Bold Prime's commitment to making advanced trading accessible and profitable for all. Our latest initiatives such as PrimeStart Bonus, 365 Mania Bonus and CopyTrade are evidence of our commitment. What matters to us, is about building a community of empowered traders and encouraging smart trading practices that lead to sustained success,"

ABOUT BOLD PRIME

Bold Prime is a globally recognized broker platform committed to innovation, transparency, and speed in trading.

Explore more at: https://myboldprime.com/

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the largest Brands publication in the world, leading the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide. Each year, GBM recognizes companies that demonstrate innovation, exceptional service, and consumer-focused solutions in their respective industries.

With over 8.4 million annual visitors, and 14 million page views, GBM is the world's premier Brand magazine. The magazine also boasts a robust social media presence, engagement including 35k+ Facebook followers, 20k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 4k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more. More than 10,000 companies were evaluated in 2024 for the Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards events were held at some of the most iconic properties in the world, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, Emperors Palace, JW Marriot Marquis, Galaxy Macau, The Athenee Hotel, to name a few. The next awards ceremony will take place on the 13th of June 2025 at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For a complete list of the winners of the Global Brand Awards, please visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

