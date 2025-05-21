Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - The Dream Out Loud Foundation will be focusing its expansion in California and Florida. In California, our efforts will concentrate on Los Angeles County and the Central Valley, where underserved communities face significant challenges in access to education, nutrition, and early childhood development services. In Florida, we'll target Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, with a focus on kids from all backgrounds and low-income families that align with our mission. These areas were chosen based on demographic need, existing community partnerships, and the potential for measurable impact.



This move reflects the foundation's commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of background or financial situation, has access to the resources they need to communicate effectively.

Since its inception, the Dream Out Loud Foundation has worked tirelessly to address gaps in speech therapy services for kids from all backgrounds and underserved communities. With the expansion, the foundation aims to provide more children with access to therapy that takes into account their cultural backgrounds and unique needs, helping them overcome barriers to communication.

Dream Out Loud Foundation Expands Speech Therapy Services to Underserved Communities

Key Milestones and New Initiatives

As part of the expansion, the Dream Out Loud Foundation has introduced several new initiatives aimed at reaching more children and families:

Mobile Clinics : The foundation has launched mobile therapy clinics in partnership with schools and pediatricians, bringing therapy directly to the doorsteps of families in underserved areas. This initiative helps to overcome transportation and accessibility barriers

Bilingual Therapy Programs : A pilot bilingual therapy program is being rolled out, designed specifically to address the needs of kids from all backgrounds households. This program aims to break down language and cultural barriers that often hinder effective communication and therapy.

Free Therapy for Children on Waitlists: Over 500 hours of free therapy have been provided to children who were on long waiting lists for state-funded services, ensuring they receive the timely and essential support they need.

These initiatives reflect the foundation's commitment to providing accessible and effective therapy services to children who may otherwise be left behind.

Focus on Transparency and Direct Impact

A defining feature of the Dream Out Loud Foundation is its unwavering commitment to transparency. Edvin Ovasapyan, the founder of the organization, has made it clear that every dollar raised will go directly to supporting children's therapy services. This means that 100% of donations are allocated to programming, therapy, and other services, with no overhead costs or salaries.

"We are incredibly proud of our commitment to transparency," said Edvin Ovasapyan, Founder. "Every dollar donated goes directly to the children we serve. We want our supporters to know that their contributions are making a tangible difference in the lives of families who need it most."

Edvin Ovasapyan's Personal Commitment to the Cause

Edvin Ovasapyan is not just the founder of Dream Out Loud Foundation-he is deeply involved in its day-to-day operations, working directly with families and children. His personal experience as a father has shaped the foundation's approach to therapy and its mission.

"I know firsthand how it feels to worry about whether your child will be able to communicate clearly," Edvin shared. "That's why I'm committed to being involved in every step of this journey. I'm not just leading the foundation-I'm living the experience alongside the families we serve."

This hands-on approach has helped the foundation build trust and credibility within the communities it serves, fostering long-term relationships with both parents and children.

The Future of Dream Out Loud Foundation

As the Dream Out Loud Foundation continues to grow, Ovasapyan has outlined a series of new initiatives to further expand its impact:

Flagship Community Center : A community center will be established in Miami in 2027, which will serve as a hub for affordable therapy services, early intervention programs, and parental training. This center will be a critical resource for families in need.

Digital Therapy Portal : The foundation is developing a digital platform that will allow families in rural and underserved areas to access speech therapy services remotely, bridging the gap for those who face geographical challenges.

Memoir and Survival Guide for Parents: Edvin is working on a memoir that chronicles his personal experience as a father navigating the speech therapy system, offering practical advice and emotional support to other parents facing similar challenges.

To donate, collaborate, or get involved, visit dreamoutloudfoundation.org.

About Dream Out Loud Foundation

The Dream Out Loud Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Edvin Ovasapyan, dedicated to providing accessible, culturally competent speech therapy services to children across the United States. The foundation's mission is to serve underserved and kids from all backgrounds communities, helping children overcome communication barriers through mobile clinics, bilingual therapy programs, and other essential services.

