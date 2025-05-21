Infinix Mobility: Infinix Launches GT 30 Pro: A Gaming Flagship Built to Carry with All-Day Full FPS Performance

Featuring GT Trigger, Mechanical Light Waves, and AI Tools-The Official Gaming Phone for Global Esports Tournaments

HONG KONG, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix , a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, officially announces the GT 30 Pro, the third-generation model in its GT Series - designed for gamers who demand more. As the first GT device to deliver a true All-Day Full FPS System and feature the exclusive GT Trigger, the GT 30 Pro sets a new benchmark for performance and control in the mid-range category.

Beyond gaming, the GT 30 Pro offers a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate 5.5G chip, wireless and wired fast charging, a 108MP camera system, and the latest One-Tap Infinix AI tools-all wrapped in a futuristic cyber-mechanical design.

"As mobile esports rises globally, Infinix is proud to deliver a device built for passionate players," said Weiqi Nie, Product Director of Infinix. "From stable high frame rates to smart controls, the GT 30 Pro is our most complete gaming flagship yet-battle-tested in international esports tournaments. It truly lets players Outplay the Rest."

Master the Game: GT Gaming Master Edition Unlocks All-Day Full FPS Experience

The Infinix GT 30 Pro debuts with a Gaming Master Edition, a specially curated hardware bundle designed to push mobile gaming performance beyond conventional limits. This edition includes two exclusive accessories: the MagCharge Cooler, a magnetic wireless charging fan, and the MagCase, a thermally optimized structural case. Together, they form an integrated solution that enhances cooling, energy efficiency, and ergonomics-engineered specifically for competitive mobile gamers.

The MagCharge Cooler uses a magnetic, snap-on design and smart voltage control to deliver 30% more efficient cooling. Once connected, it activates "Draco Mode"-enabling simultaneous wireless charging and active cooling during gaming. The MagCase, made from next-gen thermal materials, enhances heat dissipation while maintaining compatibility with magnetic accessories.

With this comprehensive thermal system in place, the GT 30 Pro becomes one of the few devices in its class to deliver a true all-day high frame rate gaming experience-including official 120FPS certifications for top-tier titles such as MLBB and PUBG MOBILE. Backed by Infinix's 3D Vapor Cloud Chamber Cooling (3DVCC) and up to 24GB extended RAM, players enjoy fluid gameplay with no overheating or lag.

Control at Your Fingertips: The GT Trigger Redefines Mobile Gaming Efficiency

The GT 30 Pro debuts GT Trigger, a pair of capacitive shoulder buttons seamlessly integrated into the phone's frame. Unlike bulky mechanical add-ons, these touch-sensitive triggers deliver precise, low-latency input-ideal for toggling gear, activating skills, aiming, or firing with pro-level speed. Supporting four- and six-finger setups, the system even allows long-pressing both triggers to instantly launch a preset game.

Beyond gaming, GT Triggers double as productivity shortcuts for actions like snapping photos, launching apps, or controlling media. Paired with a 2160Hz touch sampling rate, 240Hz reporting, and a six-axis gyro sensor, the device enables ultra-responsive, motion-based control-enhancing gameplay in racing, shooting, and adventure titles alike. Whether tapping or tilting, the experience remains fast, fluid, and immersive.

Cool Under Pressure: Gaming-Optimized Chip, Cooling, and Connectivity

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate 5.5G, the GT 30 Pro combines cutting-edge thermal architecture with connectivity upgrades like 5.5G speeds, Super WiFi 2.0, and 360° antenna layout. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or multitasking, it keeps the connection smooth and the system cool under pressure.

Smarter and Immersive Play: Enhanced Gaming Tools

The GT 30 Pro integrates AI capabilities such as Magic Voice Changer, dynamic backlighting with 14+ gaming modes, and XBOOST AI for performance tuning. With AI Magic Box functions tailored for games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, players benefit from dialogue skipping, auto-loot, and recovery controls-bringing intelligence to every in-game decision.

With X-Haptics 4D vibration, Audio Boost for sound cue amplification, and Game Visual Boost for improved visibility and reduced eye strain, the GT 30 Pro elevates every sensory element of mobile gaming. Tools like XArena Game Space ensure a clean, distraction-free play zone for all users.

Designed to Impress: Mechanical Light Waves Sets the Tone

The GT 30 Pro comes in three striking colorways-Shadow Ash, Blade White, and RGB-lit Dark Flare-each built on a CNC-crafted chassis with mechanical textures, sci-fi detailing, and a durable composite shell. At its core is Mechanical Light Waves, a dynamic lighting system with electrochromic accents and circuit-inspired patterns.

This intelligent system reacts in real time across 14 usage scenarios with 20+ lighting effects-for calls, messages, charging, music beats, or key in-game actions like kills or damage bursts. From soft white glows to full RGB pulses, it blends everyday utility with esports-ready flair.

The immersive design is matched by a 1.5K AMOLED display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification, and up to 4500 nits brightness. With HDR support and 10-bit color depth, visuals stay vivid and smooth in any condition.

Beyond Gaming: Battery, Camera, and AI That Keep Up With You

Equipped with a 5500mAh battery (5200mAh in some regions), 45W wired, and 30W wireless charging, the GT 30 Pro keeps users powered all day. Bypass Charging 2.0 protects battery health during gaming by delivering power directly to the motherboard, reducing heat and optimizing safety.

Featuring a 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 13MP front shooter, the device enables crisp, dynamic photography. Built-in AI features such as object removal, cutouts, and photo expansion streamline editing and content creation for mobile creators.

With One-Tap Infinix AI, powered by Folax and DeepSeek R1, the GT 30 Pro enters the Gen-Beta era. Features like document summarization, photo editing, cross-language call translation, AI wallpaper creation, and contextual search allow users to enhance productivity and expression with minimal effort-both in and beyond gaming.

Powered by the refreshed XOS 15, the GT 30 Pro delivers faster, smoother performance with a nature-inspired UI, smarter memory optimization, and quicker app launches. To ensure long-lasting performance and peace of mind, the GT 30 Pro also comes with 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches.

The GT VERSE: Infinix's Expanding Gaming Ecosystem

First introduced last year with gaming-focused laptops and peripherals, the GT VERSE represents Infinix's long-term vision to build a connected gaming universe. Now expanding beyond PCs, the ecosystem welcomes three new additions: the XPAD GT, GTBUDS 4, and GTPOWER.

At its core is the XPAD GT, a high-performance gaming tablet featuring a Snapdragon 888 chip, 144Hz display, 3D surround speakers, and 10,000mAh battery with VC cooling. It also brings Infinix AI to a larger screen-blending entertainment with productivity.

The GTBUDS 4 offer low-latency game mode with 30dB ANC and cyber lighting. The GT Power delivers 55W charging with AI temperature control and multi-device support. As GT VERSE continues to grow, Infinix is shaping an integrated, stylish ecosystem tailored for mobile-first gamers.

Pricing and availability:

The Infinix GT 30 Pro will be available in Blade White, Shadow Ash, and Dark Flare (this colorway also offered as part of the Master Edition bundle), with memory configurations of 256+8GB, 256+12GB, and 512+12GB. Pricing will vary by region, with full details to be announced at launch.

About Infinix:

Established in 2013, Infinix is a cutting-edge technology brand tailored for the youth. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance, Infinix strives to provide consumers with a superior mobile intelligent experience. In addition to smartphones, Infinix has expanded its product range to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and more. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, spanning Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

