SANY Group: SANY 2024 ESG Report: Promoting High-Quality Development Driven by Green Innovation

BEIJING, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Heavy Industry (SANY) has published its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report (the "Report") disclosing the company's breakthrough achievements in the fields of clean energy development, green manufacturing and social responsibility practices.

In 2024, SANY invested 520 million yuan (USD72.12 million) in environmental protection, fully committed to promote high-quality development of the industry powered by green innovation.

"In the future, SANY plans to continuously boost investment in clean technology research and development, manufacturing facility upgrades and market expansion, to further expand clean energy product lines and efficient energy utilization solutions. We will continue our efforts to bring more value to our customers and support the green transformation with new quality productive forces," said Mr. Xiang Wenbo, Chairman of SANY Heavy Industry.

Advancing clean energy products and green manufacturing

In 2024, SANY implemented a wide range of energy-saving and consumption reduction projects. The whole-process carbon reduction practices and emission reduction efforts have been significant:

SANY saved a cumulative total of 0.32 billion yuan (USD44.38 million) in energy cost.

SANY has applied photovoltaic power generation equipment in 21 subsidiaries, with clean energy usage amounting to 76.072 million kWh, which accounted for 13.8% of total energy usage.

The VOC emission density is 14.47 tons/million yuan revenue in 2024, a decrease of 17.9% from the base year (2021).

Strict controls of COD and ammonia nitrogen emissions through wastewater treatment process optimization and online monitoring have lowered the wastewater COD emissions intensity to 0.34 tons/million yuan revenue, an 84.5% decrease from 2021.

SANY plans to continue strengthen clean technology R&D and production facility upgrades in the future with the goal of realizing more efficient energy utilization solutions.

Prioritizing health and safety, focusing on employee development and social welfare

SANY is committed to supporting all employees equally. In 2024, 89% of the group's overseas employees are local hires, and female accounted for 12% of the executive management. The 550-million-yuan (USD76.23 million) employee stock ownership plan launched in 2024 benefited 6,241 people, and throughout the year SANY conducted 485 training sessions which were participated by 93% of employees.

In 2024, SANY organized training on special equipment safety and fire prevention, with a accumulated total of 176,441 participants in health and safety trainings. Its annual injury rate was 1.78‰ and the number of occupational disease injuries was zero.

In addition, SANY is actively investing in social welfare. It donated about 18.16 million yuan (USD2.52 million) to social public welfare funds with cumulative investment exceeding 340 million yuan (USD47.16 million). It carried out 143 public welfare activities covering education, disaster relief and rural revitalization.

ESG strategy safeguarded by digital intelligence

In 2024, SANY optimized its ESG governance structure at the board level and held four shareholders' meetings and seven board of directors' meetings with a 100% attendance rate.

It has built an intelligent supervision and review platform that released 4,568 batches of early warning data and completed 3,754 verifications to realize full-process digital and intelligent control.

"We accelerated our global layout in 2024 and leveraged digital technologies to promote intelligent manufacturing and transformation, actively research and develop new energy equipment and low-carbon products to support global sustainable development," noted Mr. Xiang Wenbo. "Looking ahead, we aim to lead new productivity development including green and intelligent technologies and contribute to reaching China's 'Dual Carbon' goals and global climate actions."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692921/20250521161603.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-2024-esg-report-promoting-high-quality-development-driven-by-green-innovation-302461698.html