Pharmacy Podcast Network: PPN Expands Influence in Pharmacy Media with New Hosting Platform and June Podcast Lineup

Pharmacy Podcast Network Unveils New Host Membership & Analytics Platform, Announces Four New Podcast Launches for June

BROWNSVILLE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN), the world's largest podcast network dedicated to the profession of pharmacy, proudly announces the launch of a Podcast Hosting Membership and Metrics Platform designed by JB Consulting, a custom healthcare software firm, to empower pharmacy podcast creators with cutting-edge tools, insights, and growth opportunities. This expansion comes alongside the announcement of four new podcasts premiering in June, continuing PPN's mission to elevate authentic and informative healthcare conversations.

Returning by popular demand, the subject of mental health is at the forefront of healthcare. The PPN is excited to announce the new podcast called MindBridge: A Behavioral Health Podcast, hosted by Dr. Ryan Paul Liabenow, PhD, CEO of Mango Health. Focused on mental health and best practices in behavioral-assisted treatments, MindBridge brings critical dialogue to pharmacists and healthcare providers at the forefront of behavioral medicine.

The Executive Dose is another new addition to the Pharmacy Podcast Network, hosted by Stephen Beckman, CEO of YARAL Pharma. This no-fluff, C-suite-level podcast digs into the real-world pressures-and possibilities-reshaping the pharmaceutical industry. Expect sharp insights, straight talk, and stories that hit home for today's pharmacy professionals. "Pharma, like pharmacy care, is at a tipping point," said Beckman. "With 145 million podcast listeners in the U.S., PPN cuts through the noise and delivers what matters to the pharmacy business community. YARAL Pharma is proud to fuel the conversation on this powerful platform."

The PBM Reform Podcast, originally launched in 2019, returns with new host Greg Reybold, Vice President of Healthcare Policy and General Counsel at American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI). Greg is a veteran healthcare attorney and government affairs professional who has been immersed in PBM reform at the state and federal level for years. His work in the PBM reform arena includes drafting several first-in-the-nation bills which have served as the basis for model legislation throughout the nation.

RxSafe Eyecon is back with a special limited series titled Building Your LTC Pharmacy at Home Business. This critical series explores how independent pharmacies can enter the booming "LTC-at-Home" market, combatting the rise of pharmacy deserts caused by closures in 2025 and offering a new revenue stream tied to patient access and public health.

"Podcasting has been present in pharmacy because of the PPN," said Todd Eury, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Pharmacy Podcast Network. "It's a platform built for providers, pharmacy owners, and healthcare insiders since 2009. We're growing with our Host Membership Platform, building new shows, and attracting new talent from pharmacists and thought leaders globally."

Tonight, PPN will host its 2025 Host Membership Meeting at 7:00 p.m. ET, bringing together over 30 current hosts and welcoming new voices to the network. Special guest John Nosta, internationally recognized AI health philosopher and CEO of NostaLab, will keynote the event.

"The future of healthcare is not just data-driven-it's voice-driven. Podcasting provides the authentic interface where ideas meet innovation," said John Nosta.

PPN is also launching a new metrics system, enabling hosts and clients to track podcast downloads, episode performance, and listener demographics with more granularity and transparency-empowering better content and business development decisions.

ABOUT PHARMACY PODCAST NETWORK

Founded in 2009, the Pharmacy Podcast Network is the leading podcast media company for the global pharmacy profession, with over 80,000 monthly listeners across 40+ active shows. PPN delivers content focused on business, clinical care, innovation, advocacy, and policy in pharmacy.\

ABOUT YARAL PHARMA

YARAL Pharma, the US generics subsidiary of the multinational pharmaceutical company IBSA, manufactures and markets generic medicines across a range of therapeutic areas including pain and endocrinology. YARAL is committed to improving access to high-quality, authorized and complex generic medications.

ABOUT MANGO HEALTH

Mango Health is a micro-pharmacy platform tailored for behavioral health settings, specializing in psychiatric medication management, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), sexual health, and drug-related infectious disease care.

ABOUT AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE, INC. (APCI)

Since 1984, APCI has served independent community pharmacies across the nation with group purchasing, advocacy, and a wide range of industry-leading pharmacy services. The co-op is headquartered in Bessemer, Ala.

About Eyecon | RxSafe

Eyecon | RxSafe is transforming the pharmacy industry through advanced automation technologies that drive efficiency, accuracy, and patient safety. Together, we empower pharmacies with cutting-edge tools that streamline operations, elevate patient care, and ensure long-term success. From visual precision counting to high-volume adherence packaging, our solutions are built to support today's pharmacy challenges and tomorrow's growth. Empowering Pharmacies Through Innovation.

ABOUT NOSTALAB

NostaLab is a health innovation think tank led by John Nosta, a globally recognized thought leader exploring the intersection of digital health, artificial intelligence, and future medicine.

