Celebrus Is the First Platform to Offer Fully Automated Mobile Data Collection for Digital Identity Data, Empowering Brands to Effortlessly Capture Complete Customer Journeys

As part of their platform update, new offerings also include major enhancements for users of H2O for real-time predictive modeling, and a new self-service analytics option powered by Metabase

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrus , the leading digital identity and data platform, today announced the latest version of their platform that addresses some of the most pressing challenges facing global brands: capturing complete customer journeys across every channel and delivering actionable insights instantly, all while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.

Featured new capabilities include:

The industry's only automated mobile data capture for complete customer data on mobile: one API call to capture all data, iOS and Android compatible for all mobile apps

Additional support for H2O users includes enhanced real-time predictive modeling at enterprise scale for marketing and fraud use cases

Self-Service Analytics powered by Metabase empowers users to independently access, analyze, and visualize Celebrus data, dramatically accelerating insights and decision-making

"Today's brands are navigating the dual pressures of delivering seamless customer experiences everywhere their customers transact, while meeting growing regulatory demands," said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus. "Celebrus is always innovating with purpose and seeking to help our customers solve the most complex challenges many global brands are facing. This is an exciting release that sets the stage for so much more to come. We are giving organizations a way to truly understand the customer journey across every channel and device, without sacrificing privacy or speed, empowering teams to act in real time and future-proof their customer data strategies for whatever comes next."

A breakthrough in mobile data capture

Celebrus v10 introduces an industry-first breakthrough in mobile data capture , supporting both Android Jetpack Compose and iOS SwiftUI, the dominant mobile frameworks shaping app development today. This innovation eliminates long-standing gaps in understanding mobile customer behavior and allows brands to capture interactions effortlessly and without delay. Brands can now unlock granular data to power customer experience, personalization, and fraud prevention strategies with unmatched precision.

Key benefits include:

Faster instrumentation with just one API call to capture all data consistently

Reduced developer overhead and easy maintenance over the long term

Consistent, frictionless data capture which means future proofing data and closing all data gaps

Expanded support forH2O

Widely used by data scientists globally, H2O's core philosophy revolves around making data science accessible to everyone, a commitment Celebrus shares. To further support, the latest update integrates H2O machine learning models with real-time data from Celebrus, allowing businesses to instantly deliver smarter decisions, detect fraud faster, and create more adaptive user interactions.

Businesses can build and deploy predictive models based on live customer behavior, reducing latency and improving decision-making. The result is a more responsive, data-driven platform that enhances engagement and drives better outcomes. This is effective in principle marketing use cases such as personalization optimization and segmentation - but even more timely in today's economic climate for:

Blocking suspicious activity such as payment fraud or account takeovers in real time

Activating dynamic pricing based on user demand, behavior, and market conditions

Running churn prediction to deploy retention strategies in the moment

Self-service analytics for data analysts and marketers

Newly available, Self-Service Analytics powered by Metabase empowers business users to independently access, analyze, and visualize Celebrus data, dramatically accelerating insight generation and decision-making. Built as a tool for explorers, it provides an easy-to-use, modern option as an alternative to larger analytics platforms that present obstacles and data challenges, combining the platform's market-leading behavioral data with an enterprise-grade analytics experience tailored to Data Analysts and Marketers alike. In addition to Self-Service Analytics, Celebrus also offers plug and play options for those using Tableau and Power BI, as well as CDA to round out a complete, robust, and very user-friendly analytics suite.

Navigating a shifting regulatory landscape

The global regulatory environment around consumer data collection continues to evolve significantly, creating a fragmented yet stricter compliance landscape for enterprises. Celebrus is uniquely positioned to help brands navigate this complexity with patented technology for Anonymized Data Collection and CX Vault, both of which ensure compliance without sacrificing insight. With several of the top 10 global banks as clients, security comes first and foremost. Celebrus ensures brands are always compliant, managing consent, and that in doing so - they are not left in the dark about who their customers are and where they have expressed interest.

About Celebrus

For over 25 years, Celebrus has set the gold standard globally for improving marketing effectiveness and preventing fraud across all industries as the leading digital identity and data platform. It sets the foundation for brands by making it seamless to capture all customer data - regardless of cookies, opt-outs, or anonymous visits - own the data, maintain compliance, and take action.

Celebrus solves what traditional CDPs cannot, delivering frictionless, first-party data capture with zero delays and zero tagging. Complete customer journey data is stitched across channels, devices, and sessions over time for actionable insights to instantly make better decisions. Celebrus Technologies Plc is a global business operating in over 30 countries and is quoted on the AIM Market of The London Stock Exchange (CLBS).?For more information, visit www.celebrus.com.

