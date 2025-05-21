Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 12:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systems Spray-Cooled New Investment and Partnership for Global Growth

Finanznachrichten News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that The Systems Group has brought on a new investor into the Systems Spray-Cooled (SSC) business unit. David Brogdon is one of the founders of Bad Boy Mowers and he, along with his partners, have purchased a majority stake in Systems Spray-Cooled. The owners of The Systems Group, Lee & Kyle Morgan, retained 35% ownership of Systems Spray-Cooled and it will continue to be operated as part of The Systems Group. Scott Ferguson, VP & GM of SSC, is also now an owner.

Representative Spray-Cooled Electric Arc Furnace

David is a seasoned leader and has experienced all phases of business growth from startup to highly successful, founder-led businesses, including Bad Boy Mowers, Platinum Metal Works, Conveyor Technology, Inc. and now Systems Spray-Cooled among others. He has served in the roles of CFO, President, and VP of Sales & New Products, being recognized by Arkansas Business as CFO of the Year in 2015 in the Large Private Company category.

This investment from David and his partners is a strategy to be able to invest more in global growth while still supporting our domestic customer base. Historically SSC has been predominantly USA based, but as the steel industry converts from basic oxygen furnaces (BOFs) to electric arc furnaces (EAFs), the world is adopting the safer Spray-Cooled technology over the much riskier pressurized cooling methods of the EAF. With current projects ongoing in Europe, Mexico, South America, and Africa, this investment will allow us to accelerate our mission of 'Making Meltshops Safer'.

Spray-Cooled was invented by steel makers who did not want to continue working next to the dangerous conditions presented by pressurized cooling on their EAF. EAFs cooled by pressurized technology can throw tremendous amounts of water into the furnace and cause catastrophic explosions. Spray-Cooled technology removes high pressure water from the hot face of the furnace, only allowing a small trickle of water into the furnace in an upset condition. Spray-Cooled technology has also proven to have much better uptime than competing technologies, saving mills millions of dollars per year. Finally Spray-Cooled has now been proven to keep more heat in the furnace than pressurized cooling thus being a greener, energy saving option.

Headquartered in Smyrna, TN, Systems Spray-Cooled is a division of The Systems Group, a diverse collective focused on fabrication, plant maintenance, products and construction in the steel and metals industries. The company continues to lead through its commitment to innovation, teamwork, excellence, customer service and above all, its dedication to safety.

For product information, go to https://www.spraycooled.com. For general information, contact Systems Spray-Cooled at +1-615-366-7772 (U.S./Canada); email info@spraycooled.com.


For sales/reader service inquiries:

For media inquiries:


Contact:

Systems Spray-Cooled

Contact:

Kyle Morgan



885 Seven Oaks Blvd. Ste 910


The Systems Group



Smyrna, TN 37167


+1-870-862-1315



+1-615-366-7772


E-mail: info@tsg.bz



E-mail info@spraycooled.com



Systems Spray-Cooled

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692208/Representative_Spray_Cooled_EAF_Furnace.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538363/Systems_Spray_Cooled_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systems-spray-cooled-new-investment-and-partnership-for-global-growth-302460994.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.