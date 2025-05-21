Systems Spray-Cooled New Investment and Partnership for Global Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that The Systems Group has brought on a new investor into the Systems Spray-Cooled (SSC) business unit. David Brogdon is one of the founders of Bad Boy Mowers and he, along with his partners, have purchased a majority stake in Systems Spray-Cooled. The owners of The Systems Group, Lee & Kyle Morgan, retained 35% ownership of Systems Spray-Cooled and it will continue to be operated as part of The Systems Group. Scott Ferguson, VP & GM of SSC, is also now an owner.

David is a seasoned leader and has experienced all phases of business growth from startup to highly successful, founder-led businesses, including Bad Boy Mowers, Platinum Metal Works, Conveyor Technology, Inc. and now Systems Spray-Cooled among others. He has served in the roles of CFO, President, and VP of Sales & New Products, being recognized by Arkansas Business as CFO of the Year in 2015 in the Large Private Company category.

This investment from David and his partners is a strategy to be able to invest more in global growth while still supporting our domestic customer base. Historically SSC has been predominantly USA based, but as the steel industry converts from basic oxygen furnaces (BOFs) to electric arc furnaces (EAFs), the world is adopting the safer Spray-Cooled technology over the much riskier pressurized cooling methods of the EAF. With current projects ongoing in Europe, Mexico, South America, and Africa, this investment will allow us to accelerate our mission of 'Making Meltshops Safer'.

Spray-Cooled was invented by steel makers who did not want to continue working next to the dangerous conditions presented by pressurized cooling on their EAF. EAFs cooled by pressurized technology can throw tremendous amounts of water into the furnace and cause catastrophic explosions. Spray-Cooled technology removes high pressure water from the hot face of the furnace, only allowing a small trickle of water into the furnace in an upset condition. Spray-Cooled technology has also proven to have much better uptime than competing technologies, saving mills millions of dollars per year. Finally Spray-Cooled has now been proven to keep more heat in the furnace than pressurized cooling thus being a greener, energy saving option.

Headquartered in Smyrna, TN, Systems Spray-Cooled is a division of The Systems Group, a diverse collective focused on fabrication, plant maintenance, products and construction in the steel and metals industries. The company continues to lead through its commitment to innovation, teamwork, excellence, customer service and above all, its dedication to safety.

For product information, go to https://www.spraycooled.com. For general information, contact Systems Spray-Cooled at +1-615-366-7772 (U.S./Canada); email info@spraycooled.com.



